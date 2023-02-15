ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans react to Linet Toto's proposal [Photos]

Fabian Simiyu

Congratulations Linet Toto!

Linet Toto and fiancé Godfrey Kimutai [Photo: Twitter]
Linet Toto and fiancé Godfrey Kimutai [Photo: Twitter]

Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Toto is finally off the market after saying yes to her fiance in a colourful proposal setup.

Toto's fiance has been identified as Godfrey Kimutai and he has wowed Kenyans after he was photographed proposing to the love of his life in a fashionable way.

Kimutai knelt before Toto with the message "Will you marry me?" in the background making the whole scenario beautiful.

Godfrey Kimutai proposes to Linet Toto [Photo: Twitter]
Godfrey Kimutai proposes to Linet Toto [Photo: Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Toto's response was positive and the two took photos with the MP holding a bouquet of flowers.

Kimutai isn't known by many Kenyans but it is alleged that he is a businessman who hails from Bomet County.

Toto rose to fame in 2022 when she vied for the Woman Rep seat under UDA and she caught the public's eye when people learned that she comes from a humble background.

Godfrey Kimutai and Linet Toto [Photo: Twitter]
Godfrey Kimutai and Linet Toto [Photo: Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bomet Woman Rep pens special message to 'personal' boda boda rider

Her brilliance and articulation of points caught President William Ruto's attention who in return supported her after she made it to the ballot paper.

The Bomet Woman Rep has had a bumpy ride, especially after she was recently accused of nepotism.

Two petitioners took her to court demanding for the suspension of six employees from her office who are alleged to be her close relatives.

Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir [Photo: Twitter]
Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir [Photo: Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

Photos of her proposal going down surfaced and went viral and she has in return received congratulatory messages online.

Kenyans have reacted differently upon learning that the MP is officially off the market barely seven months after assuming power in Bomet.

Brian M Kimutai joked that Toto refused to listen to him despite promising her heaven and earth but he ended up congratulating the MP.

