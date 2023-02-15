Kenyans react to Linet Toto's proposal [Photos]

Toto's fiance has been identified as Godfrey Kimutai and he has wowed Kenyans after he was photographed proposing to the love of his life in a fashionable way.

Kimutai knelt before Toto with the message "Will you marry me?" in the background making the whole scenario beautiful.

Toto's response was positive and the two took photos with the MP holding a bouquet of flowers.

Kimutai isn't known by many Kenyans but it is alleged that he is a businessman who hails from Bomet County.

Toto rose to fame in 2022 when she vied for the Woman Rep seat under UDA and she caught the public's eye when people learned that she comes from a humble background.

Her brilliance and articulation of points caught President William Ruto's attention who in return supported her after she made it to the ballot paper.

The Bomet Woman Rep has had a bumpy ride, especially after she was recently accused of nepotism.

Two petitioners took her to court demanding for the suspension of six employees from her office who are alleged to be her close relatives.

Social media reactions after Toto's proposal

Photos of her proposal going down surfaced and went viral and she has in return received congratulatory messages online.

Kenyans have reacted differently upon learning that the MP is officially off the market barely seven months after assuming power in Bomet.