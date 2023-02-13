Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

The said relatives have been rumoured to be taking home more than half a million every month cumulatively.

Those accused of being Toto's relatives include Bett Kipkirui, Sheila Chep’ngeno, Dominic Mutai, Emmanuel Kipkorir, Pius Kiplangat, and Josephat Kiplangat.

The positions which the above persons hold are lucrative and they range from the county manager office to media personnel.

The case has been presented to the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi by two petitioners who claim the Woman Rep is not transparent.

According to a local newspaper, the two petitioners learned of Toto's appointments after failing to see an advertisement for some vacant positions in her office yet they were waiting to apply for the positions.

The two petitioners who are on Toto's neck added that the MP has some employees whose integrity is questionable and that they don't fit serving in public offices.

Justice James Rika, however, threw out the case, saying that the petitioners could have taken the matter to the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Eldoret, which is in proximity to Bomet.

“This Petition involves Bomet County. The Employment and Labour Relations Court is in Eldoret, Kisumu, Bungoma, and Nakuru, which centres are nearer to Bomet, than Nairobi. There is no reason for the Petition to be filed and heard in the Court at Nairobi,” said Rika.

The petitioners have however aired their views by stating that it will be unfair for the court to quash the claims, since public institutions will be viewed as offices that make unlawful appointments in Kenya.

The petitioners want the court to declare the positions vacant and also suspend Toto's appointments.