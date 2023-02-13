ADVERTISEMENT
Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

Fabian Simiyu

Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto has been in office for barely 7 months

Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir has been sued for allegedly employing six of her close relatives to her office, hence causing an uproar in the county.

The said relatives have been rumoured to be taking home more than half a million every month cumulatively.

Those accused of being Toto's relatives include Bett Kipkirui, Sheila Chep’ngeno, Dominic Mutai, Emmanuel Kipkorir, Pius Kiplangat, and Josephat Kiplangat.

READ: Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

The positions which the above persons hold are lucrative and they range from the county manager office to media personnel.

The case has been presented to the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi by two petitioners who claim the Woman Rep is not transparent.

According to a local newspaper, the two petitioners learned of Toto's appointments after failing to see an advertisement for some vacant positions in her office yet they were waiting to apply for the positions.

The two petitioners who are on Toto's neck added that the MP has some employees whose integrity is questionable and that they don't fit serving in public offices.

Justice James Rika, however, threw out the case, saying that the petitioners could have taken the matter to the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Eldoret, which is in proximity to Bomet.

“This Petition involves Bomet County. The Employment and Labour Relations Court is in Eldoret, Kisumu, Bungoma, and Nakuru, which centres are nearer to Bomet, than Nairobi. There is no reason for the Petition to be filed and heard in the Court at Nairobi,” said Rika.

The petitioners have however aired their views by stating that it will be unfair for the court to quash the claims, since public institutions will be viewed as offices that make unlawful appointments in Kenya.

The petitioners want the court to declare the positions vacant and also suspend Toto's appointments.

Linet Toto was elected into office in August 2022 by the Bomet residents after buying into her agendas.

