How Linet Toto’s dowry negotiations went down in pomp and glamour [Photos]

Kimutai came in the company of elders in a long convoy that stirred the little village for the traditional Koito ceremony that was done in line with the Kalenjin way of life.

Elders from both sides deliberated on the dowry and after lengthy negotiations, an agreement was reached, paving the way for the union.

Photos showing the two families in high spirits signified a deal reached in which Kimutai would the bride price and start a new phase of life with the youthful lawmaker.

Pulse Live Kenya

Different meals were served with Toto’s family preparing ugali made of millet flour mixed with sorghum, cassava and maize in accordance with Kalenjin traditions for the event.

The groom’s side prepared bull's meat, sheep, goat and sour milk to wash down the ugali.

The festivities which came just days after Kimutai proposed to the lawmaker went late into the day.

Pulse Live Kenya

February 14 was the day when Kimutai popped the big question as the world celebrated Valentine’s Day.

An elated Toto accepted the proposal with a promise to honour and respect her man.

"This has never happened in my life...I was telling my fiancé that I should write a book. I want to congratulate my sweetheart," Toto stated after the proposal.

"They used to tell him you are not supposed to marry politicians. It is said that they are not faithful and will mistreat you because they have money. But I want to assure you.... that I am a completely different person, " Toto explained.