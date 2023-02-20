ADVERTISEMENT
Salsya, Linet Toto share podium in Bomet after days of beefing publicly

Fabian Simiyu

Salasya and Toto are first-time MPs in Kenya's 13th Parliament

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya and Bomet Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir 'Toto'
Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto and Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya have been trending online since Sunday, and it has been revealed why the two figures are making headlines.

Salasya and Toto shared a podium on Sunday in Bomet at a service officiated by controversial clergyman, Prophet David Owuor.

The coincidence occurred following days of back-and-forth exchanges online as Toto criticised ODM party leader Raila Odinga while Salasya defended the former Prime Minister.

MPs Linet Toto (left) and Peter Salasya
Photos of the lawmakers surfaced online showing the two standing next to each other during the church service in Bomet, hence raising speculations that the two legislators had settled their differences.

Salasya reshared the viral photo with a caption that indicated that he was blessed after attending the service.

"What a successful day and a blessed one when I joined thousands of thousands of ministry of repentance at Bomet stadium," tweeted Salasya.

Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Toto Chepkorir [Photo: Twitter]
READ: MP Peter Salasya in hospital, announces break to focus on his health

The beef between the two legislators came into play on February 13, 2023 when Toto lamented that Raila always complains that his votes were stolen.

"He started in 1997 before I was born. He came to 2002, 2007, 2017, and now 2022. He has always claimed his illusive presidential win has been stolen," said Toto.

To counter Toto's words towards his political leader, Salasya simply responded that he was going to do everything in his capacity to tame the Bomet MP.

Salasya's remarks were not received well by politicians allied to Kenya Kwanza and Dr Miguna Miguna has since stated that the Mumias East representative doesn't qualify to be an MP after his remarks against Toto went viral.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya
The Mumias East MP shared a video of himself on his Twitter page claiming that Gladys Shollei, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker, had asked him to apologise to Linet Toto or lose the privilege to speak in Parliament.

Salasya made it clear that he was not going to apologise to Toto and that the Bomet lawmaker must accept criticism.

"Deputy speaker, I won't apologise to Linet Toto whatsoever the moment you start to attack our political father Rt Hon Raila Odinga.

READ: Youthful MP speaks on nearly losing life during foreign trip this week

"You rattle us and invite muddy politics ...she must accept criticism in the same weight or bigger when she crosses our lanes," tweeted Salasya.

The two are yet to address their political differences after Prophet Owuor's service.

