Salsya, Linet Toto share podium in Bomet after days of beefing publicly

Salasya and Toto shared a podium on Sunday in Bomet at a service officiated by controversial clergyman, Prophet David Owuor.

The coincidence occurred following days of back-and-forth exchanges online as Toto criticised ODM party leader Raila Odinga while Salasya defended the former Prime Minister.

Photos of the lawmakers surfaced online showing the two standing next to each other during the church service in Bomet, hence raising speculations that the two legislators had settled their differences.

Salasya reshared the viral photo with a caption that indicated that he was blessed after attending the service.

"What a successful day and a blessed one when I joined thousands of thousands of ministry of repentance at Bomet stadium," tweeted Salasya.

Salasya and Linet Toto disagree over Raila

The beef between the two legislators came into play on February 13, 2023 when Toto lamented that Raila always complains that his votes were stolen.

"He started in 1997 before I was born. He came to 2002, 2007, 2017, and now 2022. He has always claimed his illusive presidential win has been stolen," said Toto.

To counter Toto's words towards his political leader, Salasya simply responded that he was going to do everything in his capacity to tame the Bomet MP.

Salasya's remarks were not received well by politicians allied to Kenya Kwanza and Dr Miguna Miguna has since stated that the Mumias East representative doesn't qualify to be an MP after his remarks against Toto went viral.

The Mumias East MP shared a video of himself on his Twitter page claiming that Gladys Shollei, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker, had asked him to apologise to Linet Toto or lose the privilege to speak in Parliament.

Salasya made it clear that he was not going to apologise to Toto and that the Bomet lawmaker must accept criticism.

"Deputy speaker, I won't apologise to Linet Toto whatsoever the moment you start to attack our political father Rt Hon Raila Odinga.

"You rattle us and invite muddy politics ...she must accept criticism in the same weight or bigger when she crosses our lanes," tweeted Salasya.