Boniface Mwangi's message before his social media accounts were deactivated sparks concerns

Prior to his Instagram and X accounts being deactivated, Mwangi had posted a message touching on suicide.

Shortly afterwards, the accounts got deactivated sparking concerns with a search revealing that the account does not exist.

Concerns over Boniface Mwangi's welfare and safety

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens appealed to those able to get in touch with the activist to check on him.

Others put Mwangi and his family in prayers.

Social media was awash with genuine messages of concern for a patriotic Kenyan who has been in the frontline in the quest for a better Kenya.

Carol Radull: Please pray for Boniface Mwangi . He posted this on Facebook then disabled his Instagram and X accounts

𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰: Mungu hifadhi the Boniface Mwangi Family .

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy Owen: I still don’t understand this post, and it seems he has deactivated his account. What’s going on?

Abdulrahman: Guys, whoever can get close to him, kindly let us all check on Boniface Mwangi @bonifacemwangi. He has deactivated his accounts after posting this message. The phone number I have is switched off. 2ndly, let us all be kind towards each other. This is not the best time to attack.

Boniface Mwangi when he was arrested during Occupy Parliament protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

MulkyTheMisfit: Dear Boniface Mwangi, This Too Shall Pass. Love And Light To You And Your Family.

Bella: Is Boniface Mwangi OK?? Whoever knows him personally, please check up on him..

ADVERTISEMENT

I am Manyibe: This is beyond sad. Boniface Mwangi has always fought what is right in this country, least he deserves is goodwill from his fellow patriots. Wherever you are brother, may Allah shield you and yours against the evils of this world.

Henix Obuchunju: Sending thoughts and prayers to Boniface Mwangi. In those moments when you question your existence, taking a break can provide much-needed clarity.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-