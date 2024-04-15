Buffalo attack reported days after Ruto unveiled new compensation scheme

The incident, which shocked the local community, was confirmed by the Area Police Commander, Ibrahim Dafalla.

Officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) were swiftly dispatched to the scene to address the situation.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been disclosed pending notification of next of kin, reportedly encountered the buffalo in an unexpected confrontation.

A buffalo that attacked a man in Voi, Taita Taveta Pulse Live Kenya

Voi Town, located in Kenya's Taita-Taveta County, is surrounded by several forests & parks including Tsavo National Park & Taita Hills.

This devastating news comes days after President William Ruto launched a compensation scheme for damages arising from human-wildlife conflict.

During the launch, President Ruto said that in 2022, the compensation claims stood at Sh7 billion for the period 2014-2023.

The government has since paid KSh4 billion. The head of state said the remaining Sh3 billion compensation claims will be paid in the next 60 days.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife should speed up the verification exercise and work closely with MPs to ensure that the remaining 7,000 families are compensated in the next 60 days,” he said.

President William Ruto launched a compensation scheme for damages arising from human-wildlife conflict. Pulse Live Kenya

During the function, President Ruto presented a cheque of Sh960 million for victims of human-wildlife conflict across the country.

He said the process of compensation will in future be made easier, saying unnecessary bureaucracy will be eliminated.

“We have also made changes, previously if someone got mauled to death by an elephant, compensation was Sh200,000. We have now said if a citizen is killed by an elephant compensation is Sh5 million,” Ruto added.

The president also said that the government would compensate for injuries from wildlife attacks depending on the extent of harm inflicted by the animals up to a maximum of Sh4 million.

President Ruto pointed out that the partnership between the government, the private sector and communities is key in sustaining conservation efforts.

“We must involve the people in conservation because citizens being at the core of every plan ensures sustainability,” said President Ruto.

President William Ruto launches a compensation scheme for damages arising from human-wildlife conflict. Pulse Live Kenya

At the same time, the President announced that the government would erect electric fences 350km-long around national parks and game reserves in six counties.

He said Laikipia County will benefit from a 100km fence along Lariak Forest Wildlife Conservancy that he commissioned in an effort to reduce and eventually end human-wildlife conflict.

The president directed the ministry to map out all areas, which require fencing, including forests, to facilitate fencing in the next five years.