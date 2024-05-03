Cabinet warns that Cyclone Hidaya is about to hit Kenya [Details]

According to a statement from State House, Cabinet was informed about imminent arrival of Cyclone Hidaya, which threatens heavy rainfall and turbulent marine conditions along the coast.

"The Cabinet was briefed on the weather forecast for the next three months, which shows that average to above average rains will continue in all parts of the country. Consequently, flooding is expected in low-lying areas as are landslides and mudslides.

"Crucially, the coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves and strong winds that could affect marine activities in the Indian Ocean," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

A map showing approaching Cyclone Hidaya Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to the Pulse Live Kenya news desk on Friday, Kenya Meteorological Department Director Dr David Gikungu said that the coast region would experience enhanced rainfall in the coming weeks.

This will be towards the end of the long rain season and is likely to last until June.

He said that while the rest of the country may have experienced the peak in April, the Coast region is likely to have its peak in May.

Recent weeks have seen parts of Kenya grappling with severe flooding, mudslides, and landslides, prompting the government, in collaboration with various partners such as Kenya Red Cross, to escalate relief efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A substantial number of affected citizens are now receiving essential aid, including food and non-food items.

The Cabinet has pledged to spearhead national efforts in implementing robust measures, programmes, and policies aimed at curtailing the adverse effects of global warming.

President William Ruto chaired an urgent Cabinet meeting on May 2, 2024 at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

In a related directive, the government has urged residents of riparian reserves to relocate to higher ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The education sector has not been spared by the extreme weather, with numerous schools suffering extensive damage to infrastructure, including classrooms, dormitories, and other facilities.

Some schools have also become temporary shelters for displaced persons.

In response, the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the National Government Constituency Development Fund, has been tasked with the urgent repair and rehabilitation of the affected educational facilities.

Consequently, the reopening of schools has been postponed by a week to May 6, allowing time for these critical restorations.

Adding to the strategic developments, the Cabinet has approved the expansion of the Manda Bay Airfield runway in Lamu.

ADVERTISEMENT