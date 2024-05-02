Kenya Meteorological Department explains reason behind unusually heavy rains

El Niño, a climate pattern characterized by the warming of ocean waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, has profound impacts on weather systems worldwide.

According to Dr. Gikungu, the presence of El Niño was a key factor behind the enhanced rainfall experienced in Kenya during the last short rain season of 2023, which unusually extended into January 2024.

Kenya Meteorological Department Director Dr. David Gikungu Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Enhanced Long Rain season

Dr. Gikungu elaborated on how the signals of El Niño, identified early during the forecast preparations for the March-April-May season, suggested an inevitable increase in rainfall.

"The signal for El Niño was still strong and it was very clear that the rainfall would be enhanced if the signal persisted," he stated.

True to their forecasts, the El Niño phenomenon has persisted and has been instrumental in the heavy rainfall witnessed during the long rain season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding the Impact

Typically, Kenya's long rains are more intense than the short rains. However, the influence of El Niño has amplified these conditions further.

"You may want to note that under normal circumstances, the long rains season is normally more intense than the short rains. So when we have something like this feature of El Niño influencing the weather, you expect that the situation will be different and it has been different," explained Dr. Gikungu.

Implications for Kenya

The enhanced rainfall, while beneficial for agricultural activities in some regions, has also posed challenges such as flooding, increased risk of waterborne diseases, and disruptions to daily life and transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

Weather Forecast for May 2024

The upcoming month signals the cessation of the long rain season over many parts of Kenya, though the Coastal region and the Western sector will see continued rainfall into June.

The forecast predicts near-average to above-average rainfall for several parts of the country, accompanied by occasional storms.

Regional Breakdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley: These areas will experience continuous rainfall throughout May, with totals likely exceeding the average. Residents should prepare for occasional storms.

Nairobi and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley: Expect regular rainfall, particularly intense during the first week of May. The weather will cool down in June and July, with light rains and cloudy skies.

Southeastern Lowlands and the Coastal Strip: These regions will also see near to above-average rainfall, with the peak of the Long Rains season occurring in May for coastal areas.

Editor's Note: During the ongoing flood situation members of the public are encouraged to contact the Kenya Red Cross Society for emergency help.

Call: (+254) 703 037 000

ADVERTISEMENT