ADVERTISEMENT
Education CS Machogu postpones school reopening dates for Term 2

Denis Mwangi

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaks during a past media briefing
The Ministry of Education has announced a postponement of school reopening dates for the second term, extending the holidays by a week due to the heavy rains that continue to drench the nation.

In a press release signed by Dr. Ezekiel Machogu, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Education, the government has decided to shift the starting date from Monday, April 29 to Monday, May 6, 2024.

This cautious step comes after last week's directive which had ordered all basic education learning Institutions send in reports about the rain's impact on their readiness to welcome back the learners.

President William Ruto meets with CS Ezekiel Machogu, PS Belio Kipsang and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia ahead of release of 2023 KCSE exams results
ADVERTISEMENT

After a thorough review of the situations reported from different schools across Kenya, the ministry came to the conclusion that the safety of students and staff could not be guaranteed amidst the current weather conditions.

"The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools is so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff before water-tight measures are put in place," stated the Ministry in their press statement.

This decision aligns with the ministry's top priority which is the safety of all school community members.

The latest downpours have resulted in widespread floods, affecting thousands of families and damaging infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

These heavy rains, forecasted by the Kenya Meteorological Department to continue, have caused chaos, leading to loss of lives and leaving many displaced.

The ministry is not alone in dealing with the crisis. They are collaborating with various agencies and stakeholders to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to mitigate the effects of the ongoing downpours.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaking after President William Ruto received a report from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms at State House on August 1, 2023
The goal is to ensure that when students do return to school, they come back to a safe and secure learning environment.

Parents and guardians are being advised to stay updated through credible sources as the ministry pledges to keep the public informed on any new developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next few days are crucial for the emergency response teams as they work around the clock to assess and rectify the damages caused by the floods.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

