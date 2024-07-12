Koome resigned on July 12, following heavy criticism of the National Police Service response to countywide protests.

Koome rose through the ranks of the police force, starting as an engineering graduate and eventually becoming the top police officer in the country.

Prior to becoming IG, Koome served in various police leadership positions, including as the Commandant of the National Police College.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome Pulse Live Kenya

Career profile of new acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Douglas Kanja has been appointed acting IG.

Kanja has served as commandant of the General Service Unit since 2018.

He has also served in various capacities, including as the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Commandant of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), and the Director of Operations at the National Police Service (NPS).

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

NPSC Chairperson, Eliud Kinuthia, CBS, (3rd left) flanked by NPSC Commissioners and Ag. CEO/CS welcoming DIG KPS, Mr. Kanja in blue Police Uniform at NPSC Headquarters. Pulse Live Kenya

He has also served in various parts of the country, including Nairobi, Coast, Eastern, and Rift Valley regions.

He acted as the chief armourer for the Kenya Police Service from 2005 to 2013.

Another position Kanja has also held is deputy commandant of Kenya Airports Police Unit.

Led Operation Rejesha Amani in Isiolo and Marsabit counties and Operation Fagia Msitu in Boni Forest.

Kenyan police conduct questioned

Kenyan police have faced widespread condemnation for their heavy-handed response to protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which has led to dozens of casualties and deaths.

The protests, largely organised by young Kenyans, began after the bill was introduced in parliament on June 18.

A police officer who was captured during the Finance Bill 2024 protests in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The bill proposed raising taxes on essential goods and services, including bread, mobile money transfers, and financial transactions, in order to meet revenue targets set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Demonstrators expressed outrage over the measures, which would further burden Kenyans already struggling with high living costs and a 5.1% inflation rate in May.

On June 25, as protesters gathered outside Parliament in Nairobi, police opened fire directly into the crowds, including on those who were fleeing.

According to the Kenyan Constitution, the Inspector-General of the National Police Service is appointed by the president with the approval of Parliament.

The Inspector-General is appointed for a single four-year term and is not eligible for re-appointment.

Qualifications for appointment of Inspector-General

