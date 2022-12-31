Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

Kasavuli was diagnosed with cervical cancer and received treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and the Nairobi Hospital where the bill amounting to Ksh4 million was accrued.

The family added that they also anticipate further bills from the mortuary where her body was taken.

“At the time of her passing away, she had accrued a cumulative hospital bill of Ksh4 million, being bills at both Kenyatta National Hospital and The Nairobi Hospital. We anticipate further bills at the funeral home and costs of interment which we can’t estimate now,” read a statement issued by the deceased's son Martin Kasavuli.

The statement was addressed to the Media Council of Kenya CEO and copied to managers of six media houses in the country.

“It is with this mind that I write for your assistance in galvanizing her colleagues in the media fraternity, and the public to assist me clear the medical bills and give the late ‘Queen of Television’ a befitting farewell,” added the statement.

Well wishers can support the family of the veteran journalist by sending their contributions to Mpesa Paybill Number – 8089700 and Account Number – Catherine Kasavuli.

The prime-time news anchor breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Kasavuli made her mark in the media industry, mentoring and nurturing some of Kenya’s leading journalists.

Her career spanning several decades began in 1980 at the Voice of Kenya which was later renamed KBC before she switched to the television wing of the station in 1985.

She crossed over to KTN which had just been launched as the first privately-owned media house in 1990.

At KTN, Kasavuli graced the screens for close to two decades before moving to to Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV in 2007.

She stayed at Citizen TV where she held different positions until she retired in 2015 to work on her personal projects.