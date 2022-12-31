ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

Charles Ouma

The Queen of Television breathed her last at Kenyatta National Hospital after a brave battle with cervical cancer

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.
File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

The family of the late journalist Catherine Kasavuli has appealed for help in raising funds to settle medical bills accrued during her treatment and admission in hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kasavuli was diagnosed with cervical cancer and received treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and the Nairobi Hospital where the bill amounting to Ksh4 million was accrued.

The family added that they also anticipate further bills from the mortuary where her body was taken.

“At the time of her passing away, she had accrued a cumulative hospital bill of Ksh4 million, being bills at both Kenyatta National Hospital and The Nairobi Hospital. We anticipate further bills at the funeral home and costs of interment which we can’t estimate now,” read a statement issued by the deceased's son Martin Kasavuli.

The statement was addressed to the Media Council of Kenya CEO and copied to managers of six media houses in the country.

“It is with this mind that I write for your assistance in galvanizing her colleagues in the media fraternity, and the public to assist me clear the medical bills and give the late ‘Queen of Television’ a befitting farewell,” added the statement.

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.
File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer. I literally cried when I Saw someone joking about mental health - Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

Well wishers can support the family of the veteran journalist by sending their contributions to Mpesa Paybill Number – 8089700 and Account Number – Catherine Kasavuli.

The prime-time news anchor breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Kasavuli made her mark in the media industry, mentoring and nurturing some of Kenya’s leading journalists.

Her career spanning several decades began in 1980 at the Voice of Kenya which was later renamed KBC before she switched to the television wing of the station in 1985.

She crossed over to KTN which had just been launched as the first privately-owned media house in 1990.

At KTN, Kasavuli graced the screens for close to two decades before moving to to Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV in 2007.

She stayed at Citizen TV where she held different positions until she retired in 2015 to work on her personal projects.

The Queen of Television as she was fondly referred to bounced back from retirement in 2021 to make a comeback to TV screens as part of KBC's relaunch strategy.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

Most corrupt ministries in Kenya - EACC report

Most corrupt ministries in Kenya - EACC report

Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

Senator Cherargei ejected over comments on Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment report

CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

CS Murkomen suspends operations of Modern Coast bus company

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Former IEBC commissioner Akombe back in the country after 6 years

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Kawira Mwangaza in tears after Senate rules on her impeachment [Video]

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

Treasury CS announces new Pay Bill number for payments on eCitizen

13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

13 notable Kenyans who died in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Legendary news anchor Catherine Kasavuli

Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli dies

Citizen TV studios

RMS MD speaks after colleague dies of food poisoning