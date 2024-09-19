The sports category has moved to a new website.

Plane goes down at Nairobi National Park

Denis Mwangi

This news comes just days after another plane was involved in an accident at Migori Airstrip.

Breaking news

A light aircraft, identified as a Cessna 152, registration number 5Y-PSJ, operated by West Rift Aviation School, has crashed within the Nairobi National Park.

The incident occurred on Thursday, and authorities are still piecing together the details.

It remains unclear how many people were on board at the time of the crash and whether there have been any casualties or injuries.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but aviation authorities have been notified and are expected to launch an investigation shortly.

Cessna 152 plane goes down at Nairobi National Park
Cessna 152 plane goes down at Nairobi National Park

West Rift Aviation School has yet to issue a statement regarding the crash but what we know is that the plane is used to train aviation students.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Cessna Caravan aircraft registered as 5Y-ZBW, operated by Z. Boskovic Air Charters veered off the runway while attempting to take off.

All 10 passengers and the crew member on board were safely evacuated without any injuries or fatalities reported.

Z. Boskovic Air Charters, in a press statement, expressed relief, confirming that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip
Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip

The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan is a widely trusted aircraft model used globally for its reliability and adaptability in various environments, including rough and short airstrips.

It is commonly employed for passenger services, cargo transport, and emergency medical evacuation missions.

