Plane involved in accident during takeoff [Photos]

The aircraft, carrying 10 passengers and one crew member, encountered difficulties during the takeoff process and veered of the runway.

All passengers and the crew member on board were safely evacuated without any injuries or fatalities reported.

Z. Boskovic Air Charters, in a press statement, expressed relief, confirming that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

The aircraft was identified as a Cessna Caravan, a popular single-engine turboprop aircraft often used for short-haul flights, particularly in remote or rugged areas.

Immediate Response and Investigation

The airline has already engaged relevant authorities to initiate an investigation into the cause of the incident.

“We have engaged the relevant authorities to support the investigation of the incident and are closely monitoring the situation,” the statement continued.

The Migori Airstrip is a relatively small and less busy airstrip compared to other regional airports, often serving small chartered flights within the country.

The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan is a widely trusted aircraft model used globally for its reliability and adaptability in various environments, including rough and short airstrips.