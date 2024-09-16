The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Plane involved in accident during takeoff [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The airline has already engaged relevant authorities to initiate an investigation into the cause of the incident.

Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip
Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip

A Cessna Caravan aircraft registered as 5Y-ZBW, operated by Z. Boskovic Air Charters Ltd, was involved in a major incident at approximately 12:30 p.m. today while attempting to take off from Migori Airstrip in Migori County, Kenya.

The aircraft, carrying 10 passengers and one crew member, encountered difficulties during the takeoff process and veered of the runway.

All passengers and the crew member on board were safely evacuated without any injuries or fatalities reported.

Z. Boskovic Air Charters, in a press statement, expressed relief, confirming that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip
Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip

“We are relieved to confirm that there were no fatalities or injuries reported,” the company stated.

The aircraft was identified as a Cessna Caravan, a popular single-engine turboprop aircraft often used for short-haul flights, particularly in remote or rugged areas.

The airline has already engaged relevant authorities to initiate an investigation into the cause of the incident.

“We have engaged the relevant authorities to support the investigation of the incident and are closely monitoring the situation,” the statement continued.

Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip
Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip Plane veers of runway during takeoff at Migori Airstrip Pulse Live Kenya

The Migori Airstrip is a relatively small and less busy airstrip compared to other regional airports, often serving small chartered flights within the country.

The Cessna 208B Grand Caravan is a widely trusted aircraft model used globally for its reliability and adaptability in various environments, including rough and short airstrips.

It is commonly employed for passenger services, cargo transport, and emergency medical evacuation missions.

