Controversy erupts in SDA as church members rough each other up in Kisii [Video]

According to their teachings, the battle began in heaven when a created being, endowed with freedom of choice, became self-exalted and rebelled against God, transforming into Satan.

The Great Controversy

The Great Controversy is not only a fundamental belief of the SDA Church but also the title of one of its most influential books, written by American founder Ellen G. White.

This doctrine warns that the world became the arena of universal conflict when Satan and a faction of rebel angels were cast down to Earth, leading Adam and Eve into sin.

Pulse Live Kenya

Internal strife: The SDA church in turmoil

Recently, this great controversy seems to have transcended the spiritual realm, manifesting as internal strife within the SDA Church.

In the latest incident, ten individuals sustained injuries after a clash broke out at Nyabigena Adventist Church in Kisii.

The exact cause of the fight remains unclear, but video footage circulating online shows chairs being thrown as both men and women engage in the brawl.

Public reaction

Netizens have been quick to condemn this behaviour, calling it disgraceful and unworthy of a religious institution.

Some speculate that the anger displayed by the men involved may be linked to issues of money or leadership disputes, a common source of conflict in many organizations.

Historical context of conflict

This is not the first time the SDA Church has been involved in physical altercations. In 2019, worshippers at the Nairobi Central Seventh-day Adventist Church engaged in a fistfight.

A meeting had been scheduled to discuss a group seeking separation from the church. Video footage from the incident shows a group of men standing at the pulpit, resulting in a push-and-pull situation as worshippers approached the podium amidst shouts and cries.

Pulse Live Kenya