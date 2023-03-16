ADVERTISEMENT
Charlene Ruto, Brenda Majune to launch 'Daughters of William Ruto' group

Denis Mwangi

Former KANU Women Congress Treasurer Brenda Majune has announced plans to team up the President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto after defecting to UDA.

A collage of Charlene Ruto and Brenda Majune
A collage of Charlene Ruto and Brenda Majune

Majune, who led the Daughters of Gideon Moi outfit in KANU plans to collaborate with Charlene to form a similar outfit in UDA; Daughters of His Excellency William Ruto.

She was received in UDA by Secretary General Cleophas Malala who is pushing for the strengthening of the ruling party.

I have come to UDA because I believe in the vision of President William Ruto. Thank you, Secretary General Cleophas Malala for the warm welcome, assure the President that we’re ready to work with him," she told journalists.

Brenda Majune UDA by secretary general Cleophas Malala
Brenda Majune UDA by secretary general Cleophas Malala Pulse Live Kenya
Majune is scheduled to meet Charlene Ruto in the coming week to discuss how to launch the Daughters of His Excellency William Ruto group.

During her time as chair of the Daughters of Gideon Moi group, Majune contributed to the outfit's efforts to empower over 20,000 women in more than 15 counties.

She has received many awards and fellowships, including a peace award from the International Peace Federation in July 2022.

Majune recognizes that climate change has led to conflicts in Kenya's ASAL counties, creating a crisis of climate refugees, with women bearing the brunt of these conflicts.

To support these women, she plans to launch the Daughters of His Excellency William Ruto with the help of her international partners.

President William Ruto peruses through a document at State House
President William Ruto peruses through a document at State House Pulse Live Kenya
