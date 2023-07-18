The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

Denis Mwangi

Chief Justice Martha Koome has named the 3-judge bench that will hear and determine the case against the Finance Act 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome
Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome has selected a panel consisting of Justices David Majanja (Presiding), Lawrence Mugambi, and Christine Meori to oversee the case challenging the Finance Act 2023.

These judges will be responsible for hearing the arguments presented and making a final determination.

Their first order of business will be to schedule a date for the hearing and mention of the case.

Justice Mugure Thande suspended the Finance Act 2023 and referred the case file to the Chief Justice for further guidance.

High Court Judge David Majanja
High Court Judge David Majanja High Court Judge David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya

Senator Okiya Omtatah and the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition filed a petition with the high court seeking to invalidate the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

Their primary argument claims that the Finance Act 2023 was passed hastily in Parliament without sufficient opportunity for public participation.

The petitioners contend that the Act is legally flawed and should not be allowed to come into effect as it would adversely affect many suffering Kenyans.

Attorney General Justin Muturi, representing the government, has raised preliminary objections seeking the dismissal of the petitions.

Lady Justice Meoli Christine Wanjiku
Lady Justice Meoli Christine Wanjiku appears before the JSC for an interview for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal Pulse Live Kenya
Justice Lawrence Mugambi
Justice Lawrence Mugambi during a past interview for the positions of Judge of the High Court Justice Lawrence Mugambi during a past interview for the positions of Judge of the High Court Pulse Live Kenya

However, Justice Thande rejected these objections, stating that the petitioners have raised substantial and weighty issues that merit a fair hearing.

As a result, Justice Thande extended the conservatory orders, which temporarily suspend the operation of the Finance Act 2023 until the case is fully heard and determined.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

