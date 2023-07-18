CJ Koome names 3 judges to determine fate of Finance Act 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome has selected a panel consisting of Justices David Majanja (Presiding), Lawrence Mugambi, and Christine Meori to oversee the case challenging the Finance Act 2023.
These judges will be responsible for hearing the arguments presented and making a final determination.
Their first order of business will be to schedule a date for the hearing and mention of the case.
Justice Mugure Thande suspended the Finance Act 2023 and referred the case file to the Chief Justice for further guidance.
Senator Okiya Omtatah and the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition filed a petition with the high court seeking to invalidate the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.
Their primary argument claims that the Finance Act 2023 was passed hastily in Parliament without sufficient opportunity for public participation.
The petitioners contend that the Act is legally flawed and should not be allowed to come into effect as it would adversely affect many suffering Kenyans.
Attorney General Justin Muturi, representing the government, has raised preliminary objections seeking the dismissal of the petitions.
However, Justice Thande rejected these objections, stating that the petitioners have raised substantial and weighty issues that merit a fair hearing.
As a result, Justice Thande extended the conservatory orders, which temporarily suspend the operation of the Finance Act 2023 until the case is fully heard and determined.
