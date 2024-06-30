The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

Charles Ouma

CNN journalist Larry Madowo who has been covering the deadly protests in Kenya extensively has received threatening messages

CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests
CNN journalist Larry Madowo has taken to social media, sharing screenshots of threatening messages he has received.

Without revealing their motive, the persons behind the threatening messages make their intention to deal with the award-winning journalist clear, warning him that his days are numbered.

"We will deal with you", "Your days are numbered" and “Wewe umeanza ujinga, tutakupasua” are among the threatening messages from the unknown individuals that the journalist has received as shared on his X account.

Reacting to the messages, Madowo noted that he remains unbowed writing:

"I am unbwogable" which loosely translates to I am unbowed and remain unshaken.

Netizens expressed their support for Madowo with some vowing to protect him from the unknown individuals and to pick up the matter should anyone attempt to intimidate him.

READ: Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Many urged him to ply his trade courageously and cover the ongoing political situation in the country boldly without being intimidated.

Madowo flew back home and landed in the country on Tuesday morning in what turned out to be a bloody day in Kenya’s history.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Nairobi as well as in other major towns to oppose the Finance Bill 2024 even as a majority Members of Parliament ignores the calls and voted in support of the bill.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests
CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests

Notably, Larry Madowo was in the frontline this week informing the world what was unfolding in Kenya as police descended on protesters.

When the chaos finally subsided and teargas cleared, scores of Kenyans had been killed with many more in hospital with injuries.

READ: Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

It is only after the protests that President William Ruto heeded the call of Kenyans and changed his mind on the controversial Finance Bill 2024, conceding defeat and announcing that his administration would engage the gen Z protesters as well as other stakeholders.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

