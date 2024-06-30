The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Charles Ouma

In the wake of the #RejectFinaceBill protests, Omanga was among politicians whose lavish lifestyles came under scrutiny amid claims of massive corruption and wastage of tax payers' money.

City politician Millicent Omanga’s explanation on how she came to own a luxurious Range Rover valued at Sh40 million has sparked debate on social media with netizens asking tough questions.

In the wake of the #RejectFinaceBill protests, Omanga was among politicians whose lavish lifestyles came under scrutiny amid claims of massive corruption and wastage of tax payer’s money.

In what appears to be a response to the claims, the businesswoman clarified that she has never benefitted from the current administration contrary to claims.

Taking to her X account on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Omanga stated that she has never benefitted from the Ruto government, either in finances or political rewards.

READ: Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

The former nominated senator maintained that she earns her living as a businesswoman and has never benefitted from government tenders.

"I need to clear a misconception. I neither work for the gov nor am I a tenderpreneuer in this gov. I’m a private person doing private business. Isitoshe, I’ve never benefited from this gov either in cash or kind. Wanted to make this clear! Ready to respond to all quizzes,” Omanga stated before the questions started streaming in.

"How did you manage to purchase a Range Rover worth Ksh40 million? From which business so that we can also venture?" Alfred Ndenge asked on x, formerly Twitter to which the politician responded that it was gifted to her.

"Gift from my husband," Omanga responded.

A section however failed to believe her explanation with many questioning the nature of business done by her husband.

In the midst of the discussion, some went a step further and requested her to corroborate her income levels by sharing tax remittances to KRA confirming that the business in question mints millions that make it possible for her to afford a fleet of luxurious high-end vehicles.

READ: Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

Asked if she earns money as the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Omanga denied, stating that she is not a government employee.

“No. Because I’m not an employee,” Omanga responded to the X user who posed the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

