The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Charles Ouma

Radio king Maina Kageni has reached out to gen Z protesters laid, sharing his opinion on the terms under which they should engage President William Ruto's government

Radio presenter Maina Kageni
Radio presenter Maina Kageni

Radio king Maina Kageni has weighed in on the government’s call for the Kenyan Gen Z movement to elect leaders to engage in dialogue with the government, expressing his opposition to the move.

Recommended articles

In a message posted on his X account, the media personality opined that any dialogue touching on the issues raised by Gen Z must be done online where it all started.

He added that this is the only way that young Kenyans who are the owners of the narrative and the country will have their voices heard.

“This entire thing started online…. Any dialogue or conversation or discussion or deliberation or whatever…. MUST be done online, where young Kenyans, the true owners of this narrative, the owners of this country can individually have their opinion heard….. anything else, apana” Maina wrote, leaving no doubt that he is opposed to having a few representatives engage in dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of social media commentators have also opined that the Gen Z movement that pushed President William Ruto should remain leaderless and united if it hopes to achieve its goals, among them being greater accountability by government officials.

“GEN Zs. You are a specific group, defined by age set and nothing else. You are United by similar interests, desires, challenges, aspirations, motivations etc. Don't allow yourselves to be grouped and asked to appoint leaders into some amorphous committee or commission. Unless you want to be finished or to finish yourselves.” Wahome Thuku cautioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar stance has been adopted by activist Boniface Mwangi and Miguna Miguna with calls for the Gen Z movement to remain leaderless and have all engaged so as guard against the political class hijacking the cause or compromising leaders.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba also cautioned Kenyan Gen Z against heeding government’s request to appoint leaders to engage in dialogue citing past instances such as the National Dialogue Committee process that has not produced any tangible result more than a year later.

This comes at a time when a number of people who supported the #RejectFinanceBill protests have had to fight claims of receiving money to change their stance.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

Standard Media Group staff threaten to shut down programmes on its 4 radio stations

Standard Media Group staff threaten to shut down programmes on its 4 radio stations

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

10 instances humanity came alive during anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

10 instances humanity came alive during anti-Finance Bill protests [Videos]

Saturday accident claims 9 lives along Narok-Bomet road

Saturday accident claims 9 lives along Narok-Bomet road

Remain firm, God is with us - Raila's message after week of deadly protests

Remain firm, God is with us - Raila's message after week of deadly protests

Kenyans react to President Ruto's update after hosting 96 bishops at State House

Kenyans react to President Ruto's update after hosting 96 bishops at State House

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

Embakasi West Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament Mark Mwenje

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua attending a church service at ACK Diocese of Nyahururu in Laikipia County

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

How gen z took protest to church with creative with #OccupyChurches trending

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending