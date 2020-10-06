Tension has gripped Jubilee party members in Kahawa Wendani after party primaries failed to kick off as scheduled on Tuesday.

Aspirants who had hoped to battle it out for the party ticket in the upcoming by-election were disappointed after the party headquarters failed to dispatch voting materials.

The nine aspirants claimed not to have received any communication from party officials on the matter.

Further, unconfirmed reports seem to indicate that the party has already issued the Jubilee ticket to their preferred candidate.

Former Kahawa Wendani MCA, the Late Cyrus Omondi

A Jubilee party ticket has been seen as an automatic indication of a win, given that the incumbent was voted in on the ruling party's banner.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party announced that it would not be fielding a candidate in the by-election out of respect for President Uhuru Kenyatta and party leader Raila Odinga's handshake.

Aspirants from other parties include: Derrick Mbugua (Wiper Party), David Kebaso (Party of Economic Democracy), Eric Ouma (New Democrats Party) while Hellen Kiragu will be running as an independent candidate.