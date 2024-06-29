Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

The lawmaker attended a funeral in his constituency where drama unforlded as uirate residents turned their wrath on him.

The drama was captured in a video which went viral on social media even as netizens maintain that they will not relent in their push to de-platform any MP or political figure who failed to stand with Kenyans protesting the Finance Bill 2024.

The video shows the MP seated on the front row engaging in an altercation with a man seated a few meters away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things move South when a man is seen approaching from the opposite direction and grabbing him.

Many others join in what appears to be a scuffle with the crowd building rapidly as the MP is led away by a man holding him.

Ruto-allied MPs who supported Finance Bill 2024 on the receiving end

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of lawmakers who supported the controversial Finance Bill 2024 have since taken a hasty retreat and apologized to Kenyans for not listening to them.

Despite the apology, the public has not relented on their anger at the MPs who ignored the popular call to reject the Finance Bill2024.

Going against public interest and the interests of those who they represent, a majority of the MPs dismissed all concerns.

What followed was widespread protests that led to the loss of several lives and injuries as police descended on unarmed protesters in a week of bloodshed.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto eventually conceded and declined to sign the bill even as critics opined that the move came too late into the process and at a heavy price, including deaths, destruction of property, injuries and a blot on the country’s image.

Ruto had initially rallied the MPs to pass the bill even as public opposition mounted, ignoring calls to reject the same.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse! Pulse Live Kenya

MPs on the other hand dismissed the protests with some claiming that photos shared online of the protest were doctored and others alleging that the gen zs behind the protests had no clue on the content of the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT