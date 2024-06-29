The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Charles Ouma

The MP who ignored public protests against the bill found the going to tough after he was seized from his seat on the front row by angry constituents

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse
Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse

Kibwezi Member of Parliament Mwengi Muthusi who voted in support of the controversial Finance Bill 2024 has joined the growing list of MPs ewho have been confronted and chased away from public events by angry constituents.

Recommended articles

The lawmaker attended a funeral in his constituency where drama unforlded as uirate residents turned their wrath on him.

The drama was captured in a video which went viral on social media even as netizens maintain that they will not relent in their push to de-platform any MP or political figure who failed to stand with Kenyans protesting the Finance Bill 2024.

The video shows the MP seated on the front row engaging in an altercation with a man seated a few meters away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things move South when a man is seen approaching from the opposite direction and grabbing him.

READ: MPs who've begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

Many others join in what appears to be a scuffle with the crowd building rapidly as the MP is led away by a man holding him.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of lawmakers who supported the controversial Finance Bill 2024 have since taken a hasty retreat and apologized to Kenyans for not listening to them.

Despite the apology, the public has not relented on their anger at the MPs who ignored the popular call to reject the Finance Bill2024.

Going against public interest and the interests of those who they represent, a majority of the MPs dismissed all concerns.

What followed was widespread protests that led to the loss of several lives and injuries as police descended on unarmed protesters in a week of bloodshed.

READ: Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto eventually conceded and declined to sign the bill even as critics opined that the move came too late into the process and at a heavy price, including deaths, destruction of property, injuries and a blot on the country’s image.

Ruto had initially rallied the MPs to pass the bill even as public opposition mounted, ignoring calls to reject the same.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse
Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse! Pulse Live Kenya

MPs on the other hand dismissed the protests with some claiming that photos shared online of the protest were doctored and others alleging that the gen zs behind the protests had no clue on the content of the bill.

READ: Ruto declines to sign another bill

ADVERTISEMENT

The unrelenting protesters eventually had their way, leaving many questioning who the MPs were representing in the first place and why the opposition to the bill was not taken into account until after the deaths and injuries.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

Focus on Ruto as gen Zs unveil demands in new phase of protests

Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

MPs who've begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

MPs who've begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Patrick Mwalua alias The waterman of Tsavo receiving the Head of State Commendation from the then Tourism CS Najib Balala

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow