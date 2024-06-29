Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

In a familiar trend, it all started with the invitation letter to the event which was scheduled for June 30 finding its way online.

The card, signed by Reverend Simon Mutahi indicates that the funds raised from the event would be used to complete the church’s sanctuary.

"The pastoral team and church leadership cordially invite you to a fundraising event to complete our sanctuary on June 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. at Lavington United Church. The Chief Guest will be Her Excellency Mrs Rachel Ruto, the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya. Your presence and generous contribution will be highly appreciated." Reads the invite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deaths and injuries during #RejectFinanceBill protests

Coming in the wake of protests that saw several Kenyans shot dead and others nursing injuries, netizens directed their wrath at the church for providing platform for the First Lady as has been the case when they rise against politicians and political figures perceived to be insensitive to their predicament.

File image of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

With the popular phrase “Salimieni huyu (loosely translated to greet this person)”, the online campaign to have the church cancel the event kicked off in earnest.

The phrase has become popular with online protests against those perceived to be hurting Kenyans by supporting unpopular policies or senior political figures who failed to support the #REjectFinancebill protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within minutes, Reverend Mutahi’s contact details were shared online, and netizens jumped in with calls and messages urging him to cancel the invite to the First Lady.

Messages to Event Reverend Mutahi and cancellation of the fundraiser

Without disclosing their mission, some also warmed up to the event, indicating that they would be in attendance.

Mwabili Mwagodi, a prominent figure in the move to have keep politicians out of pulpits shared a message reportedly sent to Reverend Simon Mutahi.

"Good evening Reverend Mutahi. My name is Mwabili Mwagodi. I am the person who started the campaign to get rid of politicians from the church pulpit in Kenya. I see here you have invited Mrs Rachel Ruto to your church for a fundraiser... This message is to notify you that we are coming for the fundraiser. God bless you." Reads the message.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure saw the church cancel the event with an update seen by the press confirming the same.

"The leadership and pastoral team of Lavington United Church wishes to inform members that the fundraiser event scheduled for June 30, 2024, has been cancelled." Read the update.

Activist Boniface Mwangi protesting the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi on June 18, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya