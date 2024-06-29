The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

Charles Ouma

In a familiar trend, it all started with the invitation letter to the event which was scheduled for June 30 finding its way online followed by the reverend's contact landing in the hands of those opposed to political figures getting platform in churches

File image of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto
File image of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto

The ongoing trend in which Kenyans have piled pressure on churches not to host politicians and other high-profile figures has claimed yet another casualty with Lavington United Church cancelling a fundraiser that was to be graced by First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto.

Recommended articles

In a familiar trend, it all started with the invitation letter to the event which was scheduled for June 30 finding its way online.

The card, signed by Reverend Simon Mutahi indicates that the funds raised from the event would be used to complete the church’s sanctuary.

"The pastoral team and church leadership cordially invite you to a fundraising event to complete our sanctuary on June 30, 2024, from 10 a.m. at Lavington United Church. The Chief Guest will be Her Excellency Mrs Rachel Ruto, the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya. Your presence and generous contribution will be highly appreciated." Reads the invite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in the wake of protests that saw several Kenyans shot dead and others nursing injuries, netizens directed their wrath at the church for providing platform for the First Lady as has been the case when they rise against politicians and political figures perceived to be insensitive to their predicament.

File image of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto
File image of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto File image of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

With the popular phrase “Salimieni huyu (loosely translated to greet this person)”, the online campaign to have the church cancel the event kicked off in earnest.

The phrase has become popular with online protests against those perceived to be hurting Kenyans by supporting unpopular policies or senior political figures who failed to support the #REjectFinancebill protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within minutes, Reverend Mutahi’s contact details were shared online, and netizens jumped in with calls and messages urging him to cancel the invite to the First Lady.

Without disclosing their mission, some also warmed up to the event, indicating that they would be in attendance.

Mwabili Mwagodi, a prominent figure in the move to have keep politicians out of pulpits shared a message reportedly sent to Reverend Simon Mutahi.

"Good evening Reverend Mutahi. My name is Mwabili Mwagodi. I am the person who started the campaign to get rid of politicians from the church pulpit in Kenya. I see here you have invited Mrs Rachel Ruto to your church for a fundraiser... This message is to notify you that we are coming for the fundraiser. God bless you." Reads the message.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure saw the church cancel the event with an update seen by the press confirming the same.

"The leadership and pastoral team of Lavington United Church wishes to inform members that the fundraiser event scheduled for June 30, 2024, has been cancelled." Read the update.

Activist Boniface Mwangi protesting the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi on June 18, 2024
Activist Boniface Mwangi protesting the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi on June 18, 2024 Activist Boniface Mwangi protesting the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi on June 18, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Politicians perceived to be supporting unpopular government policies and those who voted in favour of the rejected Finance Bill have been having it rough with the public expressing their anger.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

Lavington church cancels Rachel Ruto's fundraiser after ‘greetings from Kenyans’

MPs who've begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

MPs who've begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Ruto declines to sign another bill

Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Prodecure victims of police brutality can use to get justice without retribution fears

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Are bullets shot in the air dangerous? Here's what you should know

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Former Citizen TV journalist & media legend Mutegi Njau is dead

Former Citizen TV journalist & media legend Mutegi Njau is dead

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto speaks during a briefing at State House

What happens next after Ruto directs complete withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Patrick Mwalua alias The waterman of Tsavo receiving the Head of State Commendation from the then Tourism CS Najib Balala

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow