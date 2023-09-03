The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto drives self in tiny car to KICC & social media erupts despite statement

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto found himself in a tight spot with netizens unpacking his actions despite a statement from State House

President William Ruto arrives at Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC) in a tiny electric car.
President William Ruto arrives at Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC) in a tiny electric car.

President William Ruto has set social media ablaze after breaching protocol, ditching his motorcade and security detail to drive himself to Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC) in a tiny electric car.

Recommended articles

The President shared a short video of himself driving the two-seater MG Comet to KICC which is the venue of the Africa Climate Summit with netizens giving their take as some alleged double-standards and hypocrisy.

A lean security detail of one on a motorcycle could be seen accompanying the head of state, a break away from usual practice of several motorcycles and convoy of high-end fuel guzzlers.

Shortly afterwards, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed released a statement explaining why the president made the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, Ruto chose to walk the talk and lead by example to show his commitment to adopting electric vehicles.

"President Ruto leads by example, driving himself to KICC in an electric car and an all-electric motorcade to connect with Africa's Youth on their climate declaration ahead of the Africa Climate Summit tomorrow," stated Mohammed.

It remains unclear whether the president will dump the convoy of fuel guzzlers that have come to be associated with high-ranking government officials or replace them with electric vehicles amid speculation that today’s choice was a one-time affair planned to coincide with the Africa Climate Summit.

A section of netizens however failed to buy into the idea, reminding the president that after the summit, he will revert to his usual convoy with his officials doing the same hence today's move amounts to little.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, a ban that had been placed on logging was lifted, sparking outrage from environmentalist.

READ: Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

ADVERTISEMENT
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo issues statement on controversial remarks that saw Karua respond

Kalonzo issues statement on controversial remarks that saw Karua respond

Ruto drives self in tiny car to KICC & social media erupts despite statement

Ruto drives self in tiny car to KICC & social media erupts despite statement

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

MPs propose major change to national exams in favour of sick & expectant candidates

MPs propose major change to national exams in favour of sick & expectant candidates

Martha Karua differs with Kalonzo, clarifies Azimio's position

Martha Karua differs with Kalonzo, clarifies Azimio's position

Raila, Oparanya in heated war of words with Atwoli during COTU Chairman's burial

Raila, Oparanya in heated war of words with Atwoli during COTU Chairman's burial

Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

Larry Madowo's documentary on controversial NGO launches on Netflix after 5 years

Larry Madowo's documentary on controversial NGO launches on Netflix after 5 years

Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A police officer directing traffic

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

Governor Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja takes action against rogue Nairobi County truck driver

Jimi Wanjigi during a past interview

How Wanjigi flexed on high school bully after becoming a billionaire

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve