ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kindiki announces reward programme to improve security

Denis Mwangi

CS Kithure Kindiki: We are going to be extremely ruthless

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023

The Ministry of Interior has unveiled a new strategy to combat crime in the country and improve the productivity of the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) in security management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This was announced by the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki, during a function in Kipipiri, Nyandarua on Tuesday, February 7.

Under the new strategy, specific crime-reduction goals will be set for NGAOs, and these targets will be communicated through security committees, with performances expected to be reported up the ranks through an hierarchical accountability structure.

Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki speaking during a public baraza in Kipipiri, Nyandarua on Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki speaking during a public baraza in Kipipiri, Nyandarua on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The government will also establish a reward program for top performers, with the aim of incentivizing security management at the grassroots level.

Our security teams must agree on targets. We must sit down and cascade the targets.

“We must bring down the rate of crime in our respective areas,” CS Kindiki emphasised.

One of the main objectives of this new initiative is to enforce the zero-tolerance policy on the trade in illicit brews and narcotics.

Kindiki recently listed these as the third existential threat to Kenya's future, alongside terrorism and banditry, due to the apparent public health risks arising from their trade, including a decline in productivity.

"We are going to be extremely ruthless with those who are selling toxic substances, and one of the target we’re setting for our officers is to make sure that we go to the dens where these substances being manufactured and sold,” he said.

READ: Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

The enforcement of this policy will be led by Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs, Deputy County Commissioners, and their assistants, who will work to reign in the production, distribution, and sale of these illicit substances.

"For those who work hard, it must count for something, but for those who don’t work, we must also communicate that to you," the Cabinet Secretary said.

National Government Administration Officers during a function in Kipipiri, Nyandarua on Tuesday, February 7, 2023
National Government Administration Officers during a function in Kipipiri, Nyandarua on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In his speech, Kindiki stressed the need to cut off the distribution channels of these harmful substances, stating that the government is committed to destroying this "cancer" before it destroys the community.

He also pledged to capacitate security personnel, avail more vehicles for police officers, and construct a police station in the Gillete area of Njabini.

Referencing the 13 percent reduction in crime recorded in the country under his leadership, Kindiki expressed his commitment to more engagement with his office to operationalize more administrative units.

The CS later announced that around midday, security agencies who included officers from the formed units and NPRs successfully thwarted an attempted stock theft by three groups of bandits who had laid ambush to attack Mogil area in Chesongoch Division, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kindiki announces reward programme to improve security

CS Kindiki announces reward programme to improve security

Government of Uganda ends UN human rights office mandate

Government of Uganda ends UN human rights office mandate

List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Uncovering digital informalities in Nairobi with MATZA Edgelands

Uncovering digital informalities in Nairobi with MATZA Edgelands

How to apply for Gov't Spokesperson job worth Sh970k per month

How to apply for Gov't Spokesperson job worth Sh970k per month

Doctors narrate 15-hour surgery to save conjoined twins [Video]

Doctors narrate 15-hour surgery to save conjoined twins [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Simon Ndung'u Kinyanjui and Margaret Wairimu,

Why Nakuru couple lost 5 newborns after celebrating miracle birth

File Image of Police Vehicle

6 Kisii teachers arrested for punishing students indecently

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Cabinet meeting on January 31, 2023

Probe into robbery at Mudavadi's Karen home takes unexpected turn