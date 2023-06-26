The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why CS Kindiki has declared Wednesday a public holiday

Denis Mwangi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has declared Wednesday, June 28, 2023, a public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Adha.

The announcement was made in a gazette notice released on Monday, June 26, 2023. Eid-Ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide.

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

The holiday is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha by performing prayers, sacrificing animals, and distributing food to the poor and needy.

A key feature of the celebration is the ritual sacrifice of an animal, typically a goat or sheep, which represents Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son.

The meat is divided into three parts: one-third is kept for the family, one-third is given to relatives and friends, and the remaining one-third is donated to those in need.

This act of sharing and compassion exemplifies the core principles of Eid-ul-Adha.

