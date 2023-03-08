Mystery as young man dies in Dj Fatxo's house

It has been reported that Jeff Mwathi fell from Dj Fatxo's 10th-floor apartment along Thika Road and died under unclear circumstances.

According to an audio shared online by Mwathi's mother, Mwathi was contracted by Dj Fatxo to renovate a shop and an office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwathi was asking for Sh200 as transport so that he meets with Dj Fatxo to talk about the interior design work.

"Please mum send me some Sh200 I have talked to Dj Fatxo and he has asked me to meet him in Ruiru and I don't have any transport.

"Let me go mum, I look smart. I will definitely take a photo with him," said Mwathi in a voice note that he sent his mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwathi would, later on, notify his mother that he was with Dj Fatxo along Kiambu road and that the Mugithi musician wanted him to refurbish his shop and office.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwathi met with Fatxo on February 21, and he died in the musician's house in the morning of February 22.

Who killed Mwathi?

ADVERTISEMENT

Dj Fatxo went to his house at around 3:00 am in the morning according to a CCTV footage that is being reviewed by the police.

Fatxo was in the company of Mwathi and three other women after visiting various enjoyment spots according to Nation.

Dj Fatxo would later exit his house with the three ladies leaving Mwathi in the company of two other men in his house.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwathi fell from the apartment seven minutes later but the CCTV captured the two men checking the parking area prior to Mwathi's fall from Fatxo's house.

No one knows the exact series of events but Fatxo together with the two men who were in his house told the police that Mwathi jumped from the Dj's house.

Dj Fatxo has not spoken about the matter but Mwathi's family is seeking justice after the loss of the 23-year-old designer.

Social media reactions

ADVERTISEMENT