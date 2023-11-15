Gov't bows to pressure, revises fees for different services including ID application

In a Gazette notice issued on Tuesday, November 14, the replacement fee for IDs has been reduced to Sh1,000 from the earlier said Sh2000.

Under the new charges, individuals facing financial difficulties will receive a waiver during the ID application process, although the specific fee for this service was not specified.

Previously, the proposal suggested a Sh1,000 fee for first-time ID applications.

For passport fees, nothing has been changed as the cost for an ordinary 34-page passport stands at Sh7,500, while the 50-page variant is priced at Sh9,500.

The 66-page travel document can be obtained for Sh12,500. On the other hand, replacing lost passports will now cost Sh20,000, representing an increase from the current fee.

For individuals seeking expedited services, an express passport will incur a charge of Sh30,000.

The decision to revise these charges is driven by the government's commitment to achieving financial self-reliance and reducing reliance on unsustainable debt, which poses risks to the nation's sovereignty and the welfare of future generations.

The adjustments also consider public input received after the initial publication of the revoked Gazette Notices.

To ensure transparency and public involvement, the CS has instructed the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services to conduct and complete public participation for the new pricing structure by December 10, 2023.

Fees for other services have largely remained unchanged from the previous gazette notice.

The updated charges are scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2024.

The previous adjustments had stirred discussions among Kenyan citizens, with some expressing concerns about the increased financial burden on essential services.