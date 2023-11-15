The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gov't bows to pressure, revises fees for different services including ID application

Amos Robi

The new changes will not take effect immediately as they will be subject to public participation

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023

Following an uproar by Kenyans, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced revised charges for various government services.

In a Gazette notice issued on Tuesday, November 14, the replacement fee for IDs has been reduced to Sh1,000 from the earlier said Sh2000.

Under the new charges, individuals facing financial difficulties will receive a waiver during the ID application process, although the specific fee for this service was not specified.

Previously, the proposal suggested a Sh1,000 fee for first-time ID applications.

For passport fees, nothing has been changed as the cost for an ordinary 34-page passport stands at Sh7,500, while the 50-page variant is priced at Sh9,500.

The 66-page travel document can be obtained for Sh12,500. On the other hand, replacing lost passports will now cost Sh20,000, representing an increase from the current fee.

A man holding a Kenyan passport
A man holding a Kenyan passport A man holding a Kenyan passport Pulse Live Kenya

For individuals seeking expedited services, an express passport will incur a charge of Sh30,000.

The decision to revise these charges is driven by the government's commitment to achieving financial self-reliance and reducing reliance on unsustainable debt, which poses risks to the nation's sovereignty and the welfare of future generations.

The adjustments also consider public input received after the initial publication of the revoked Gazette Notices.

To ensure transparency and public involvement, the CS has instructed the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services to conduct and complete public participation for the new pricing structure by December 10, 2023.

Fees for other services have largely remained unchanged from the previous gazette notice.

The updated charges are scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2024.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking to the media on November 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
READ: New features of Kenya's new 3rd generation ID aka Maisha Card

The previous adjustments had stirred discussions among Kenyan citizens, with some expressing concerns about the increased financial burden on essential services.

The government, however, defends the changes, citing the need for resources to enhance and maintain efficient service delivery in the immigration and passport issuance process.

