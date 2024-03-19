The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Murkomen announces new way of building school buses as NTSA returns to man roads

Denis Mwangi

Roads & Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has issued directives after surge in road accidents

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, has issued a comprehensive statement outlining the government's stance and proactive measures to enhance road safety.

The statement follows a series of devastating accidents, including one involving a Kenyatta University bus and a truck near Voi that resulted in 11 student fatalities, and several other incidents that have claimed lives and caused numerous injuries nationwide.

CS Murkomen expressed deep condolences to the affected families and vowed that investigations by state agencies are underway to establish the causes and take appropriate actions.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen
Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen Pulse Live Kenya
Emphasizing the shared responsibility for road safety, he urged all stakeholders to observe traffic laws and regulations, and maintain discipline and safe road practices.

"We have finalised the drafting of the School Transport Rules aimed at better regulating and enhancing safety in the transportation of our children," he said.

The rules will anchor the usage of vehicular telematic technology (a system that enables close monitoring of vehicle movements from a distance) whose standard is currently being concluded by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

The rules will also make it mandatory for those building school buses to include material and technology that will protect passengers in case of accidents.

The Ministry of Roads & Transport will also introduce school vehicle attendants for pre-primary and primary school children, as well as red light indicators, stop arms and CCTV.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a meeting with Metropolitan Transport Authority (NAMATA) Council
CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a meeting with Metropolitan Transport Authority (NAMATA) Council CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Kenya HE Maarten Brouwer and a team from Air France-KLM led by the Director General for Africa Jean-Marc Pouchol Pulse Live Kenya

CS Murkomen has also announced the return of NTSA officers on Kenyan highways.

"Having consulted with my Interior and National Coordination colleague, Prof Kithure Kindiki, we are going to establish a mechanism where the previous directive to remove NTSA from enforcement will be vacated and a collaborative regime between NTSA and NPS will be put in place for a more efficient enforcement.

"You will be seeing a return of the NTSA working with traffic police to enforce traffic safety on our roads as soon as possible," Murkomen stated.

The re-testing of all PSV and heavy commercial drivers, that had been postponed after an outcry from the sector, will now be implemented without further delay.

CS Murkomen directed NTSA to put in place measures for the implementation of medical testing of all drivers as required by Section 105A(1) and (2) and Rule 30(4) of the Traffic (Driving Schools, Driving Instructors and Driving License) Rules 202 before the issuance of any new driving licences and renewal thereof to ensure that only drivers who are medically fit are licensed to drive.

File image of Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the press on December 20, 2022
File image of Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the press on December 20, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The National Police Service and NTSA will intensify the ongoing nationwide enforcement and impound all unroadworthy vehicles and those not integrated with the intelligent road safety management system for transmission of speed limiter data.

CS Murkomen also announced the development of the Draft Rules and Regulations on Drunk Driving as well as operation of heavy commercial vehicles and motor vehicle inspection.

The laws, which are set to be presented to the Parliamentary Committees on Delegated Legislation and Transport within the first week of April, are expected go a long way in addressing both the behavioral and mechanical risks observed on our roads.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

