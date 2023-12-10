The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS heckled while defending Ruto's record & foreign trips

Charles Ouma

The Kenya Kwanza regime has increasingly found itself on the spot with Kenyans resorting to different means to call it out over unfulfilled election promises.

File image of Cabinet Secretary for EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza with CS for Education Ezekiel Machogu during the Africa Climate summit at KICC
File image of Cabinet Secretary for EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza with CS for Education Ezekiel Machogu during the Africa Climate summit at KICC

Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza found it difficult defending President William Ruto’s track record and foreign trips after coming face to face with a hostile crowd.

Recommended articles

The CS who was addressing mourners in Kitui East was heckled as she attempted to put a strong case for Ruto’s foreign travels and record, arguing that the Head of State has secured loans that would increase the government’s revenues.

At some point, her voice was lost in the loud boos, forcing her to cut short her speech as the crowd was more interested in letting her know that they are not impressed with Ruto’s administration.

"Gharama ya maisha iko juu ata rais anaelewa, ndio maana unaona rais kila wakati anangangana ameenda ulaya ameomba pesa tumeanza kupewa manake pale mfuko haina kitu. Lakini anaangalia gharama, ananganaga ahakikishe gharama ya maisha imeenda chini na ndipo unaskia anatoka kila wakati kuomba pesa na kuangalia namna gani. (The president understands that the cost of living is high and that is why he is always jetting out of the country to borrow loans since the government is broke, he strives hard to ensure that the cost of living is brought down which is why he is always out of the country.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza seated next to Charity Ngilu at a funeral in Kitui county where she was heckled on Saturday, December 9, 2023
Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza seated next to Charity Ngilu at a funeral in Kitui county where she was heckled on Saturday, December 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

She resorted to pleading with the crowd to hear her out but this too did not yield much results.

“My friends, kindly allow me to finish what I want to say. Let me finish so that you do not snatch this microphone from me," she stated.

READ: CS Murkomen clarifies 'Ruto must go' chants in Baringo [Video]

The CS claimed that as a result of being considerate, the president scrapped the proposed taxes on the acquisition of Identity Cards with a section of the crowd reminding her that even before the proposal, there were no costs associated with acquiring a new ID card and the government only retreated due to public outcry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Vile vile upande was taxes amejitoa ili ahakikishe na mliona vizuri wakati tax ilitolewa ya mambo ya ID alieza kusema hapana na ika canceliwa kwa hivo ako akifanya bidii na unajua ataeza kumaliza.

"On taxes, Ruto has tried and you all can attest, you recently saw how he scraped off the taxes on ID, we know that with time he will be able to remove taxes." She explained as the crowd roared in disapproval, drowning her voice.

Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza
Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of EAC, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development Peninah Malonza Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto’s allies have been finding it increasingly difficult to defend his record with most campaign promises going unfulfilled.

READ: Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

The high cost of living, unemployment situation, increased taxation among other issues are the main source of concern for voters who are running out of patience even as Kenya Kwanza pleads for more time to deliver.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS heckled while defending Ruto's record & foreign trips

CS heckled while defending Ruto's record & foreign trips

Boniface Mwangi gets personal in ugly exchange with MP Mohamed Ali

Boniface Mwangi gets personal in ugly exchange with MP Mohamed Ali

David Murathe: How Ruto is sabotaging Gachagua & killing his political ambitions

David Murathe: How Ruto is sabotaging Gachagua & killing his political ambitions

Bomet bride speaks hours after cancelling wedding at the last minute

Bomet bride speaks hours after cancelling wedding at the last minute

5 dead, 28 in hospital after botched circumcision

5 dead, 28 in hospital after botched circumcision

This month fuel prices must go down by Sh45-50 per litre - Raila demands

This month fuel prices must go down by Sh45-50 per litre - Raila demands

Jamhuri day scholarships 1 year later: Ruto celebrates graduation, silences critics

Jamhuri day scholarships 1 year later: Ruto celebrates graduation, silences critics

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing

Man who impersonated Karen Deputy OCS walks into trap at DCI headquarters

Man who impersonated Karen Deputy OCS walks into trap at DCI headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

The scene of the building whose scaffolding collapsed, killing four

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead