CS heckled while defending Ruto's record & foreign trips

The CS who was addressing mourners in Kitui East was heckled as she attempted to put a strong case for Ruto’s foreign travels and record, arguing that the Head of State has secured loans that would increase the government’s revenues.

At some point, her voice was lost in the loud boos, forcing her to cut short her speech as the crowd was more interested in letting her know that they are not impressed with Ruto’s administration.

"Gharama ya maisha iko juu ata rais anaelewa, ndio maana unaona rais kila wakati anangangana ameenda ulaya ameomba pesa tumeanza kupewa manake pale mfuko haina kitu. Lakini anaangalia gharama, ananganaga ahakikishe gharama ya maisha imeenda chini na ndipo unaskia anatoka kila wakati kuomba pesa na kuangalia namna gani. (The president understands that the cost of living is high and that is why he is always jetting out of the country to borrow loans since the government is broke, he strives hard to ensure that the cost of living is brought down which is why he is always out of the country.)

Pulse Live Kenya

She resorted to pleading with the crowd to hear her out but this too did not yield much results.

“My friends, kindly allow me to finish what I want to say. Let me finish so that you do not snatch this microphone from me," she stated.

The CS claimed that as a result of being considerate, the president scrapped the proposed taxes on the acquisition of Identity Cards with a section of the crowd reminding her that even before the proposal, there were no costs associated with acquiring a new ID card and the government only retreated due to public outcry.

"Vile vile upande was taxes amejitoa ili ahakikishe na mliona vizuri wakati tax ilitolewa ya mambo ya ID alieza kusema hapana na ika canceliwa kwa hivo ako akifanya bidii na unajua ataeza kumaliza.

"On taxes, Ruto has tried and you all can attest, you recently saw how he scraped off the taxes on ID, we know that with time he will be able to remove taxes." She explained as the crowd roared in disapproval, drowning her voice.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto’s allies have been finding it increasingly difficult to defend his record with most campaign promises going unfulfilled.

