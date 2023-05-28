The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Amos Robi

Senator Khalwale accused the media of misleading Kenyans in understanding the finance bill 2023

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale found himself in a challenging situation on Saturday, May 27, as he attempted to address mourners during a burial ceremony.

Recommended articles

However, his speech was repeatedly interrupted, and the crowd responded with boos, ultimately forcing him to cut short his remarks.

The disruption occurred as Khalwale sought to explain the significance of passing the Finance Bill 2023 and other proposals presented by the national government. Nevertheless, the audience remained unreceptive and expressed their disapproval.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of politician Joseph Amisi in Navakholo, Kakamega County, Khalwale refuted claims of increased taxation, stating that the accurate Finance Bill 2023 was yet to be read in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You should know that whoever told you that taxes have been increased is speaking from their own imagination. The Budget Bill will be read next month." Khalwale clarified.

READ: CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

The senator further criticized the previous administration for extensive borrowing, which limited alternative sources of funding for the government.

"Governments all over the world obtain funds to reduce the cost of living through two primary ways. The first is by borrowing money, and President Uhuru has already borrowed money, leaving no other options. The second and unfortunate way that hurts everyone is through taxation," Khalwale said amidst heckles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his persistence in addressing the crowd, the booing and interruptions persisted, creating a challenging atmosphere for the senator.

Khalwale has been actively defending the proposed policies by the head of state despite the criticism they have received.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale speaking during a funeral
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale speaking during a funeral Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale speaking during a funeral Pulse Live Kenya

READ: UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

He compared the proposals to those of former President Mwai Kibaki, which he said were initially rejected but ultimately proved beneficial to Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2003, when Mwai Kibaki and Michael Kijana Wamalwa campaigned on a strong platform of free primary education, people said it was not possible. They had refused to engage in forward-thinking, which is precisely what we are doing now," he said.

Kenya Kwanza, a movement led by Khalwale, has been urging Kenyans to embrace the affordable housing proposal, which he believes will offer a solution to the unemployment problem.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki revival

Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki revival

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Those with pay slips are lying to those without pay slips on housing fund - Ruto

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s mother succumbs to cancer in India

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

Oscar Sudi's controversial reaction to UDA vice chairperson resignation

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

ATPU seize holy water & handkerchiefs from pastor Ezekiel’s church

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

CS Kuria reveals number of Kenyans already contributing to the proposed housing fund

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

Mombasa tycoon addresses fallout with governor and relocating famous sculptures

Mombasa tycoon addresses fallout with governor and relocating famous sculptures

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023

Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy