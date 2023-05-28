Senator Khalwale silenced by crowd as he defends Ruto's proposal [Video]

However, his speech was repeatedly interrupted, and the crowd responded with boos, ultimately forcing him to cut short his remarks.

The disruption occurred as Khalwale sought to explain the significance of passing the Finance Bill 2023 and other proposals presented by the national government. Nevertheless, the audience remained unreceptive and expressed their disapproval.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of politician Joseph Amisi in Navakholo, Kakamega County, Khalwale refuted claims of increased taxation, stating that the accurate Finance Bill 2023 was yet to be read in June.

"You should know that whoever told you that taxes have been increased is speaking from their own imagination. The Budget Bill will be read next month." Khalwale clarified.

The senator further criticized the previous administration for extensive borrowing, which limited alternative sources of funding for the government.

"Governments all over the world obtain funds to reduce the cost of living through two primary ways. The first is by borrowing money, and President Uhuru has already borrowed money, leaving no other options. The second and unfortunate way that hurts everyone is through taxation," Khalwale said amidst heckles.

Despite his persistence in addressing the crowd, the booing and interruptions persisted, creating a challenging atmosphere for the senator.

Khalwale has been actively defending the proposed policies by the head of state despite the criticism they have received.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale speaking during a funeral Pulse Live Kenya

He compared the proposals to those of former President Mwai Kibaki, which he said were initially rejected but ultimately proved beneficial to Kenyans.

"In 2003, when Mwai Kibaki and Michael Kijana Wamalwa campaigned on a strong platform of free primary education, people said it was not possible. They had refused to engage in forward-thinking, which is precisely what we are doing now," he said.