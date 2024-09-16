The sports category has moved to a new website.

Student chaos at Dagoretti High causes indefinite school closure

Lynet Okumu

Police reports indicate that 11 students were injured in the altercations.

Dagoreti High School
Dagoreti High School

Dagoretti High School in Nairobi County has been shut down indefinitely due to severe student unrest that erupted last night.

The school has been forced to close its doors after a series of violent clashes and vandalism by students.

Several students have been admitted to nearby hospitals as a result of the violence that took place at the school.

Reports indicate that during the unrest, students vandalised and damaged school property extensively before the administration decided to send them home.

Insiders suggest that the unrest was sparked by religious differences within the school. The tension between two religious groups has reportedly been brewing for some time and finally reached a breaking point.

The situation became increasingly hostile, leading to a clash between the groups.

The Nairobi Police Service was called to the scene to manage the situation. The police reports indicate that 11 students were injured in the altercations.

Despite the police presence, tensions remained high, and the authorities were prepared to deploy additional officers if necessary.

Dagoretti South Member of Parliament John Kiarie confirmed the incident and detailed the extent of the damage. He stated that the situation was serious but reassured the public that there were no fatalities or fires reported.

Dagoreti High School
Dagoreti High School Dagoreti High School Pulse Live Kenya

Kiarie confirmed that all necessary actions and procedures had been activated to address the situation and manage the aftermath.

As of the latest update, the school has not yet released an official statement regarding the violent incidents. The administration is likely still assessing the situation and planning their next steps.

This incident at Dagoretti High School is part of a broader pattern of student unrest that has been affecting schools across Kenya.

Recent weeks have seen an increase in violence and damage to dormitory facilities, raising concerns about the underlying causes of these disturbances.

The authorities are under pressure to find solutions to these recurring problems and to ensure the safety and security of students in schools across the country.

Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

