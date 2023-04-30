Pastor Ezekiel's lawyers intervene after his followers chased away Citizen TV crew

Hundreds of the preacher’s followers camped at the gate of the New Life International Church that is currently closed and barred journalists from accessing the preacher’s expansive church compound.

"We have come here to prove that the reports being propagated are lies. You will allow me to enter this premises with both local and international media including BBC. Once we're done, we will bring a report," Omari told the crowd.

One of the pastor’s followers interjected, singling out Citizen TV journalists, stating that they are not allowed to access the premises.

"Don't go with Citizen TV. We had barred them from entering the premises," the pastor’s follower stated.

It took the intervention of the lawyer to have the pastor’s followers allow the Citizen TV crew to access the premises.

"Allow us to also go with Citizen TV. We don't want anyone person from the media to be prevented as people may claim that we have something to hide," Omari explained.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero was arraigned in court on April 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

A clip that circulated widely on social media shows pastor Ezekiel’s followers lashing out at Citizen TV journalists, expressing their displeasure and forcing the scribes to retreat to their media vehicle.

The New Life International Church pastor who is facing accusations of terrorism, kidnapping, mass killing of followers and indoctrination of faithful brought on board experienced lawyers, including Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta ahead of his legal battle.

The two lawyers who visited the pastor at Makupa Police Station on Saturday, April 29, expressed confidence that justice shall prevail, alleging that the State has no evidence linking their client to the Shakahola massacre.

"Only 15 People have died in the Church since it started more than a year ago. Our client is not linked to the deaths of persons in Shakahola," Ombeta explained.