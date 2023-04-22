The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DCI & US Embassy partner to offer advanced training to Anti-Terror unit [Photos]

Amos Robi

The training involved obstacle-crossing, speedy manoeuvres with an armed pillion passenger, and target shooting while in motion.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation's (DCI) Anti-Terrorism Police Unit’s Emergency Response team have completed an intensive advanced combat riding course.

The course which is aimed at improving their immediate response capabilities to high-risk incidents requiring specialized skills and tactics was held at the Kedong training camp in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The training was facilitated by DCI partners, including the US Embassy’s office of Anti-Terrorism Assistance under the Diplomatic Security Services, TripleTap Academy, Kibo, and BMW Mistorrad.

The training involved the acquisition of various specialized skills, including obstacle-crossing, speedy manoeuvres with an armed pillion passenger, and target shooting while in motion.

The course participants were drawn from the Emergency Response Team, a highly skilled tactical unit in counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, and close-quarter combat operations, which has received training both locally and internationally.

The Anti-Terrorism Assistance Regional Programs Manager, Mr. Mike Solis, commended the Emergency Response Team for their successful completion of the course, noting that they were now equipped to better manage incidents and respond to ever-dynamic security situations expeditiously, especially in response to terror threats.

He also emphasized the need for continued training to ensure that the Emergency Response Team operates professionally, efficiently, safely, and effectively, guaranteeing public safety and security.

Triple Tap Academy Instructor, Mr. Sammy Onyango, a highly experienced shooting coach, was instrumental in training the Emergency Response Team. He noted that the course participants received world-class training that exposed them to different scenarios, which would come in handy while responding to priority operations.

He also noted that similar trainings would continue to be offered to ensure that the Emergency Response Team remains at the forefront of counter-terrorism operations in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

