ADVERTISEMENT
Inside undercover operation that nabbed child traffickers in Kasarani

Amos Robi

The suspected child traffickers had settled to sell the five-day-old baby for Sh400,000

Kasarani Police Station
Kasarani Police Station

A woman from Kasarani was arrested on Sunday, April 9, by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who posed as potential buyers of a five-day-old baby.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers expressed interest in purchasing the baby boy for Ksh400,000 and arranged to meet with the woman, who was selling the child along the Eastern Bypass.

The officers asked the woman questions about the baby's ownership, to which she responded that the mother was a 13-year-old student with no job, and that the child's grandmother knew the truth.

"I hope that we will not have any incidences of anyone coming out to claim this baby afterwards?" the undercover cop posed.

The seller revealed that there was no issue with the baby and that the incident that was heard of earlier was because the previous seller wanted more money due to the initial price being too low for a male child. The seller stated that she wanted at least Ksh350,000.

A Man in handcuffs. (iStock)
A Man in handcuffs. (iStock) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by angry residents

After offering her Ksh300,000 in cash, the officers convinced her to accompany them to a restaurant in Kasarani, where they would pay the remaining Ksh100,000 balance.

During their talks, the officers asked if they could get a baby girl for a friend, to which the seller agreed to confirm through their WhatsApp group. The officers then drove the woman to the Kasarani Police Station, where she was placed under police custody.

The woman initially claimed that she found the child after being left with him by a woman she met on a bus, but the area DCI director revealed that the woman had sold another child the previous week.

The police are now searching for the woman's accomplices and previous clients. The rescued boy was taken to a safety center for care.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT

