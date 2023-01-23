Details of Ruto's breakfast meeting with Jubilee leaders at State House

The meeting, which was attended by MPs Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega, David Kiaraho, Irene Njoki, Zachary Kwenya, Shadrack Mwiti, Mark Mwenje, Amos Mwago, Daniel Karitho, Stanley Muthama, and Joseph Githuku, focused on the importance of building a bigger and better team that can work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya.

In his remarks, President Ruto emphasized the need for unity and inclusivity in order to move the country forward.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We cannot move our country forward by leaving others behind," he said.

"We must build a bigger and better team that will work together to effectively prosecute the agenda of the people of Kenya," the head of state added.

The MPs, who represent various constituencies across the country, shared their insights on the challenges and opportunities facing their respective regions.

They also discussed ways in which the government can work together to address these issues and improve the lives of Kenyans.

President William Ruto also signed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill into law.

The bill which was considered and passed by the Senate sought to alter the composition of the selection panel that oversees the filling of vacant positions in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The signing means the allocation of the Parliamentary Service Commission will reduce from the current four to two out of the seven members of the Panel.

It further allows the Political Parties Liaison Committee to each nominate one member to the Panel.

Pulse Live Kenya

This translates to a panel that will consist of one member each drawn from the Public Service Commission, Political Parties Liaison Committee and the Law Society of Kenya.