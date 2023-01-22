Ruto's fiery response to Raila over Kamukunji rally

A tough-talking Ruto maintained that the country will not be held hostage by a few people pursuing their selfish interests.

"Those who are against the peace, and unity in the nation and they want to bring us old stories. I want to promise Kenya that we will not allow the country to be a hostage to threats and blackmail from a few people who are looking for their personal interests."

"So do not be afraid, Kenyans. I will not allow a few people to threaten us so that we get distracted from the promises which we're to give our people. Our focus won't be swayed to serve their interests, hence we are telling them no more," Ruto said during a church service at Kerugoya stadium, Kirinyaga County.

The head of state challenged the individuals who he did not name to be contented with what they have gotten over the years and let the country move forward.

"What you got from threats, let it be enough and satisfy you. Let us now work for the people. We can't be catering to the same people day in and day out because they want to organise a rally. Do it all you want but the country will move forward."

"I hear it's them (cartels) who are financing the rallies because we ordered them out. Let them organise the rallies but our firms can no longer be the slaves of brokers and cartels who have taken hostage our markets," he added.

Azimio leader is set to jet into the country on Monday, January 23 and address a rally at Kamukunji grounds on a whistleblower’s dossier on how the August 2022 elections was allegedly rigged in favour of President William Ruto.