ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's fiery response to Raila over Kamukunji rally

Charles Ouma

Ruto fires back

President William Ruto at a church service at Kerugoya stadium, Kirinyaga County on January 22, 2023
President William Ruto at a church service at Kerugoya stadium, Kirinyaga County on January 22, 2023

President William Ruto has slammed Azimio leader Raila Odinga over his planned rally at Kamukunji grounds where the opposition leader is expected to issue a statement on recent claims by an anonymous whistleblower that Odinga’s victory may have been stolen by compromised IEBC staff

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A tough-talking Ruto maintained that the country will not be held hostage by a few people pursuing their selfish interests.

"Those who are against the peace, and unity in the nation and they want to bring us old stories. I want to promise Kenya that we will not allow the country to be a hostage to threats and blackmail from a few people who are looking for their personal interests."

"So do not be afraid, Kenyans. I will not allow a few people to threaten us so that we get distracted from the promises which we're to give our people. Our focus won't be swayed to serve their interests, hence we are telling them no more," Ruto said during a church service at Kerugoya stadium, Kirinyaga County.

The head of state challenged the individuals who he did not name to be contented with what they have gotten over the years and let the country move forward.

President William Ruto and other leaders at a church service at Kerugoya stadium, Kirinyaga County on January 22, 2023
President William Ruto and other leaders at a church service at Kerugoya stadium, Kirinyaga County on January 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"What you got from threats, let it be enough and satisfy you. Let us now work for the people. We can't be catering to the same people day in and day out because they want to organise a rally. Do it all you want but the country will move forward."

"I hear it's them (cartels) who are financing the rallies because we ordered them out. Let them organise the rallies but our firms can no longer be the slaves of brokers and cartels who have taken hostage our markets," he added.

Azimio leader is set to jet into the country on Monday, January 23 and address a rally at Kamukunji grounds on a whistleblower’s dossier on how the August 2022 elections was allegedly rigged in favour of President William Ruto.

Ahead of the rally, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua who was Raila’s running mate has demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission opens up its servers to reveal what transpired.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Female UDA governor angrily lectures Raila over planned Kamukunji rally

Female UDA governor angrily lectures Raila over planned Kamukunji rally

DP Gachagua reveals Itumbi's current role and office in Ruto's government

DP Gachagua reveals Itumbi's current role and office in Ruto's government

Ruto's fiery response to Raila over Kamukunji rally

Ruto's fiery response to Raila over Kamukunji rally

Karua slaps IEBC with demands ahead of Raila’s rally to address rigging dossier

Karua slaps IEBC with demands ahead of Raila’s rally to address rigging dossier

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Ruto appoints Hustler Fund chairperson

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Raila sets date, convenes rally to address dossier on 2022 election rigging

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Kalonzo Musyoka's son involved in grisly road accident [Photos]

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

University of Eldoret reveals 9 banned outfits its students should not wear

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

A form one student arrives at Kerugoya Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga county accompanied by his parent. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online