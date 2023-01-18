Details of Chebukati's parting letter posted at 1AM today

The message was posted on his social media platforms at an odd hour - 1:46 a.m. on Wednesday morning - coming at the height of a week when details of an alleged plot to eliminate him have been made public.

"I was appointed chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on 18th January 2017 for a constitutional term of six years. Yesterday I successfully completed the term.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

"I wish to thank Kenyans for giving me the opportunity to serve them. It has been an honor. It was undoubtedly a challenging assignment, but I served my country to the best of my ability and in accordance with the oath of office that I took," Chebukati wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he was leaving the office having played his part and finished by giving the secret behind his success.

"I leave the IEBC with solid governance structures and a stable permanent secretariat. To the IEBC staff, thank you for working tirelessly and with dedication despite difficult circumstances at times.

"You are the true heroes. To the future commission, fidelity to the law is the key to success at IEBC. God bless IEBC. God bless Kenya," he concluded.

Chebukati's legacy at IEBC coloured with allegations

Chebukati has had a bumpy ride ever since he was appointed to the technical office back in 2017, and he must be a happy man at the moment after completing his six-year tenure.

A lot has been said about him and on Tuesday, President William Ruto alleged that there were plots to kill Chebukati over the 2022 presidential election results.