The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan medics camped outside the Ministry of Health headquarters at Afya House in Nairobi on Monday, July 8 as a form of protest.

Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest
Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest
  • Kenyan medics protested outside Ministry of Health headquarters in Nairobi, demanding immediate posting of 1,500 intern doctors as per a 2017 agreement
  • The sit-in protest turned into an overnight vigil after their demands were not met, and the doctors vowed to continue demanding action
  • The interns also called for the termination of Health CS Susan Nakhumicha

Recommended articles

A sit-in protest by Kenyan medics turned into an overnight vigil after their demands were not met, and vowed to continue demanding the immediate posting of 1,500 intern doctors as per a 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The interns claimed they had been waiting for over two years to complete their compulsory internships, which is required to obtain a medical license.

Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest
Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors' union, Kenya Medical Practitioners & Dentists Union (KMPDU), had given notice of a day and night sit-in protest at the Ministry of Health starting July 8.

However, an unauthorised tweet from the union's official X account falsely claimed the protests were suspended due to ongoing discussions with the government.

KMPDU's Secretary General later clarified that the union's account had been compromised and the protests would proceed as planned.

The protests came after a Return to Work Formula agreement signed in May 2024 between the government and KMPDU to end a 56-day doctors' strike.

The strike, which began on March 13, 2024, saw medical services across the nation severely disrupted, highlighting the critical issues facing the healthcare sector in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

That agreement stipulated the interns should be deployed by July 7, 2024, but the government failed to fully comply.

Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest
Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest Pulse Live Kenya

The medical interns gathered at Afya House, saying their future was being jeopardised by the delay in posting them.

They threatened to occupy the ministry until their demands are met.

The medics have also called for the termination of Health CS Susan Nakhumicha from the docket.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Carwash attendant finds dismembered body parts in pastor's car

Carwash attendant finds dismembered body parts in pastor's car

Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest

Doctors stage overnight camp at Ministry of Health headquarters in protest

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

How far would you go for Sh30? Siaya man lynched after killing wife over church money

How far would you go for Sh30? Siaya man lynched after killing wife over church money

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Self-confessed hitman triggers fresh probe into Tom Mboya's assassination

Self-confessed hitman triggers fresh probe into Tom Mboya's assassination

Kennedy Onyango's sister sides with father as parents fight for burial rights

Kennedy Onyango's sister sides with father as parents fight for burial rights

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Moses Kuria trolls Gachagua after he warned Ruto of sabotage & arrogant leaders

Moses Kuria trolls Gachagua after he warned Ruto of sabotage & arrogant leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

K24 journalist Joel Chacha injured during ant-government protests

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

June Ruto at the National Defence College.

What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers

Spice FM studio

Standard Media Group presenters down tools in protest

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto