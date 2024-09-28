The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gachagua takes impeachment plot to Ruto with warning in angry rant

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua directly addressed President Ruto, linking him to the impeachment plot and warning him

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed President William Ruto directly in a viral rant that continues to expose their icy relationship as the plot to impeach the DP thickens.

A rattled Gachagua on Saturday, told off President William Ruto against instigating his ouster.

He challenged the President, accusing him of telling Members of Parliament to proceed with impeachment and cautioned the Head of State against the move.

According to Gachagua, Ruto has incited lawmakers to impeach him against the will of the Kenyan people.

“If Ruto is tired of Mt Kenya votes he should tell us, let him stop telling Members of Parliament to impeach me.

“I will not be intimidated. They are calling for my resignation, I will not allow it, I was given the job by the Kenyan people," DP Gachagua stated at a rally in Mwea, Kirinyaga County on Saturday.

READ: 300 signatures collected, date set & night meetings that sealed Gachagua’s fate

A visibly-agitated Gachagua further reminded Ruto of 2022 elections, claiming that he (Gachagua) was instrumental in securing victory in the elections and should not be paid by betrayal.

He made the remarks at a time when lawmakers drawn from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio are planning to table an impeachment motion against him.

As of Friday evening, the collection of signatures was on course to with several MPs asserting that the threshold of 117 signatures required to table the motion in parliament had been set.

Citizen TV quoted National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya confirming that “signatures are being collected and have reached 260 by Thursday evening and are now nearing 300".

READ: Ruto allies claim watertight impeachment case against Gachagua is already done

"Members are signing according to regions and counties… In the coastal region only one member has not signed; one member recently flew from Mombasa just to sign and went back," Baya added.

Reports indicate that week on Tuesday will be a defining moment for the DP with the National Assembly members expected to table the impeachment motion against him.

