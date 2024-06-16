My problem with Ruto’s men: DP Gachagua exposes alleged plot to incite leaders against him

In an all-out attack, Gachagua asserted that a small clique of Cabinet Secretaries, bloggers, President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant and friends of the President have been undermining him and trying to order him around.

“The problem you are currently witnessing is that some people who are friends of the president also want to be my boss. Is it possible?” Gachagua posed while speaking in Kirinyaga County on Saturday.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA on June 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He, for yet another time singled out current leaders within the Kenya Kwanza administration who he claimed have embarked on an incitement mission.

"Now they are trying to incite other leaders against me through a group called Project 22 by convincing them that I am a bad person.

“Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work. Is it possible? Even bloggers of the president want to tell me what to do... you know me, I have only two bosses, President Ruto and the people of Kenya,” Gachagua slammed.

To achieve this, Gachagua alleged that a WhatsApp group dubbed ‘Project 22’ has been formed where all attacks and incitement targeting him as well are plotted.

Nonetheless, the DP maintained that at no time will he be ordered around, noting that he has only two bosses: President William Ruto and the people of Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office Pulse Live Kenya

He also shared that this is not the first time that the said persons were having issues with him.