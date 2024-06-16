The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
My problem with Ruto’s men: DP Gachagua exposes alleged plot to incite leaders against him

Charles Ouma

They are trying to incite other leaders against me through a group called Project 22 by convincing them that I am a bad person. Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work - DP Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has articulated his problem with President William Ruto’s men, claiming that an initiative dubbed “Project 22” has been launched to incite leaders against him and paint him as a bad leader.

In an all-out attack, Gachagua asserted that a small clique of Cabinet Secretaries, bloggers, President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant and friends of the President have been undermining him and trying to order him around.

“The problem you are currently witnessing is that some people who are friends of the president also want to be my boss. Is it possible?” Gachagua posed while speaking in Kirinyaga County on Saturday.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA on June 2, 2024
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA on June 2, 2024 President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA on June 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
He, for yet another time singled out current leaders within the Kenya Kwanza administration who he claimed have embarked on an incitement mission.

"Now they are trying to incite other leaders against me through a group called Project 22 by convincing them that I am a bad person.

“Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work. Is it possible? Even bloggers of the president want to tell me what to do... you know me, I have only two bosses, President Ruto and the people of Kenya,” Gachagua slammed.

READ: DP Gachagua celebrates success of project that saw him receive threats

To achieve this, Gachagua alleged that a WhatsApp group dubbed ‘Project 22’ has been formed where all attacks and incitement targeting him as well are plotted.

Nonetheless, the DP maintained that at no time will he be ordered around, noting that he has only two bosses: President William Ruto and the people of Kenya.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chairs a meeting at his office Pulse Live Kenya

He also shared that this is not the first time that the said persons were having issues with him.

READ: Suspension of foreign trips & other directives given to Azimio MPs as Finance Bill 2024 battle shapes up

According to the DP, the individuals were opposed to his selection as Ruto’s running mate

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

