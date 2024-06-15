DP Gachagua celebrates success of project that saw him receive threats

The DP noted that since the crackdown began, thousands of youths have been saved from the vices that were threatening to rob them of their future.

Speaking at his Karen residence on Friday during a follow-up meeting to check on the progress of the initiative, Gachagua hailed the whole-of-government approach as a key contributor to the success of the initiative.

“We have done quite well. I want to commend everyone for the action they have taken to boost the government’s efforts. There has been a lot of cooperation from the respective agencies and law enforcement agencies,” DP Gachagua explained.

Significant drop in the sale of poisonous drinks

He noted that official reports from different parts of the country indicate a significant drop in the sale of poisonous drinks.

The DP added that the measures rolled out to weed the vice will continue to be in place until Kenya s free from the vice.

“Things are much better now. We will continue with the engagement to review the progress we are making in this fight,” he added.

Present at the meeting to take stock of the measures rolled out in March following a series of deaths from consumption of illicit brews were Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, Attorney General Justin Muturi, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Judiciary Representative Ase Opondo, Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, and Anti-Counterfeit Authority Chief Executive Officer Robi Njoroge.

Kenya Veterinary Board Chief Executive Officer Mary Agutu, Kenya Bureau of Standards Chief Executive Officer Esther Ngari, Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Dorcas Oduor, Pharmacy and Poisons Board Chief Executive Officer Fred Siyoi, KRA Deputy Commissioner in charge of Enforcement Mutembei Nyagah were also present.

DP Gachagua on threats received

A few months ago, the DP opened on the threats he received in his spirited efforts to weed out the menace of illicit brew in the country, adding that he is ready to lose his current position as long as the battle is won.

