DP Gachagua faces serious allegations of constitutional violations

Former UoN student leader Chrispus Fwamba has formally demanded immediate action against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a letter to Chairman of the National Cohesion & Integration Commission Samuel Kobia dated June 17, 2024, Fwamba accuses the deputy president of propagating ethnic hate and violating the Kenyan Constitution.

Background of Allegations

The letter highlights several grave accusations against Deputy President Gachagua, asserting that his public statements and actions have been divisive and detrimental to national unity.

The allegations are grounded on the constitutional mandate that requires the presidency to symbolise national unity and respect for the diversity of Kenya’s people and communities.

Former UoN student leader Chrispus Fwamba Pulse Live Kenya

According to the letter, the deputy president’s conduct has contravened these principles, posing a significant threat to national cohesion.

The DP has been accused of advocating for a governance model that mirrors private sector shareholding, prioritising certain ethnic groups for state resource allocations and public appointments.

This approach is deemed a violation of Article 27 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality and freedom from discrimination.

On August 26, 2023, during a church service in Bungoma, Gachagua allegedly declared that Western Kenya had received its fair share of state positions and should not expect further appointments.

This statement has been viewed as fostering resentment and division among Kenyans.

Rigathi was also accused of engaged in a campaign to discredit leaders from non-Mt Kenya ethnicities.

The deputy president’s support for the "One Man: One Vote: One Shilling" policy is has been criticised for disproportionately favoring populous regions at the expense of marginalized areas.

The letter asserts that Gachagua's conduct is not only a breach of his constitutional duties but also constitutes incitement to ethnic hatred, which is punishable under Kenyan law.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Annual Akorino Prayer event in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya

His actions are described as politically impeachable and morally reprehensible, eroding public trust in the presidency and destabilizing the nation.

Demand for Immediate Action

In light of these allegations, the letter wants the National Cohesion and Integration Commission take the following actions:

