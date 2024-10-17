The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 grounds Senate upheld to impeach DP Gachagua

Amos Robi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is the first sitting deputy president to be impeached.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial hearing at the Senate
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial hearing at the Senate

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has become the first sitting deputy president to be impeached by the Senate.

Recommended articles

In the trial, 53 senators voted in favour of his impeachment in the first charge, meeting the threshold required for one count, which is sufficient to remove the deputy president from office.

From the 11 counts levelled against Gachagua, the senators upheld five, counts 1, 4, 5, 6 and 9.

The motion of impeachment was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse in the National Assembly last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 281 MPs voted in favour of the ouster motion against 44 who voted to save his young political career from sudden death.

Senate during the impeachment hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Senate during the impeachment hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua is accused of making public utterances that are deemed inciteful, reckless, and inflammatory, with the potential to incite ethnic hatred and divide communities.

Furthermore, the Deputy President is alleged to have violated Articles 147, 148, 174, 186, and 189 of the Constitution, which pertain to his conduct and duties as the principal assistant to the President.

Among the accusations is the alleged unlawful and corrupt acquisition of assets worth more than Sh5.7 billion—an amount inconsistent with his monthly salary of approximately Sh1 million.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 grounds Senate upheld to impeach DP Gachagua

5 grounds Senate upheld to impeach DP Gachagua

Senate votes to continue impeachment trial as Gachagua’s legal team walks out

Senate votes to continue impeachment trial as Gachagua’s legal team walks out

Lawyer Paul Muite reveals illness DP Gachagua is suffering

Lawyer Paul Muite reveals illness DP Gachagua is suffering

DP Gachagua rushed to hospital

DP Gachagua rushed to hospital

Farm accident kills Rodney Kili, son of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili

Farm accident kills Rodney Kili, son of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili

DCJ Mwilu: Next steps for Judiciary if DP Gachagua's impeachment is upheld

DCJ Mwilu: Next steps for Judiciary if DP Gachagua's impeachment is upheld

LIVE: Senate’s full schedule for DP Gachagua’s final day of impeachment trial

LIVE: Senate’s full schedule for DP Gachagua’s final day of impeachment trial

Profile of DP Gachagua’s Israeli-schooled lawyer Elisha Ongoya

Profile of DP Gachagua’s Israeli-schooled lawyer Elisha Ongoya

Rocky start for Gachagua as Senate Speaker dismisses 2 objections from his lawyers

Rocky start for Gachagua as Senate Speaker dismisses 2 objections from his lawyers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

President William Ruto's official potrait

Are presidential portraits a must in Kenyan offices, what makes Ruto's unique?

Raphael Tuju

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default