DP Gachagua makes public appearance amid reports of fallout in Kenya Kwanza

During this period, reports of a split in Kenya Kwanza did emerged with the DP skipping at least 11 key state functions.

Gachagua on Sunday, May 19, 2024 attended a church service at Endarasha Catholic Church in Kieni constituency, Nyeri county.

His social media came to life after days of inactivity with an update that he was attending a church service in the company of a host of politicians in Nyeri.

"Joining us are several leaders who include host MP Wainaina Chieni, (Kieni) MPs Mugambi Rindikiri, G.K. Ruku, Jayne Kihara, (Naivasha), James Gakuya, Benjamin Gathiru Mejja Donk, Dr. John Mutunga and former Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru." DP Gachagua wrote.

DP Gachagua's silence, skipping state events and reports of fallout in Kenya Kwanza

For a leader who has frequently provided updates on his social media pages and attended key state functions, his absence was picked up by Kenyans.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua was a no-show when President William Ruto hosted Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, including during a joint address by the two presidents that was attended by the cabinet.

He was also nowhere to be seen during the tree planting exercise presided over by President William Ruto.

Speculation mounted further when he did not see off President Museveni who with Raila Odinga and Kipchumba Murkomen seeing off the visiting Head of State.

His silence on social media was equally loud with reports indicating that his line too had been off.

He has not even commented on the ongoing political developments in his Mount Kenya turf where several politicians convened in Limuru for a meeting dubbed Limuru III and formed Haki Coalition to pursue the region’s interests.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga warns politicians undermining DP Gachagua

The clearest indication that all is not well was given by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga who sounded an alarm to all UDA politicians disrespecting the Deputy President.

Kahiga alleged that some powerful forces within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Kenya Kwanza government are working behind the scenes to pull the rug from under DP Gachagua’s feet and bring him down.

“We want to make it clear that as the Mount Kenya region we are closely monitoringthe unfolding scenario and our silence should not be misconstrued as weakness by those in and out of the corridors of power” Kahiga stated on Friday.

DP Gachagua ruffled feathers in Kenya Kwanza last weekend when he boldly declared that he is a firm believer in one man, one vote, one shilling campaign by a section of Mt. Kenya leaders who have faulted President Ruto for allegedly neglecting a region that voted overwhelmingly for him.