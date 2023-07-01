DP Gachagua's Sh850K investment that skyrocketed to Sh80 million

Speaking at the Ushirika Day event held at State House on July 1, Gachagua revealed the details behind his purchase, emphasizing the role of savings and cooperative organizations in securing his family's future.

The Land Purchase

During his address, Gachagua disclosed that he purchased the land for Sh850,000, although he did not specify the exact year or phase of his life when the transaction occurred.

Motivated by the desire to provide a home for his family in Nairobi, he saw the value in investing in the property at that time.

Role of Savings and Cooperatives

Gachagua highlighted the pivotal role of savings and credit cooperative organizations (Saccos) in helping Kenyans secure their financial future.

He revealed that the funds used for the land purchase were sourced from his savings accumulated through a Sacco.

This served as a testament to the effectiveness of cooperative societies in facilitating personal financial growth and enabling individuals to achieve their long-term goals.

The Deputy President expressed satisfaction with the growth in value of the property, which now stands at an impressive Sh80 million.

This excludes the value of the house he subsequently built on the land.

Retirement home

Looking ahead, Gachagua revealed his intention to leverage his savings held in a Sacco to construct a retirement home.

Drawing from his personal experience as a beneficiary of Saccos, he expressed the desire to tap into the cooperative system once again to ensure a comfortable and secure future for himself and his family.