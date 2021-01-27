There was drama in Kayole after Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives caught up with the prime suspect in a bizarre murder reported a week ago.

The unnamed suspect was traced to his house in an apartment building where he lives on the fifth floor.

While DCI operatives attempted to make an arrest, the unidentified male suspect threatened to take his own life by jumping off his balcony.

"The suspect, who has been on the run since the Friday incident has locked himself up at a house. On the fifth floor of an apartment in Kayole

"Our officers are at the scene pleading with him not to take his life on account of his actions, since all is not lost," a statement from the DCI read in part.

DCI managed to talk him off the ledge and arrest him, however, the drama had attracted an angry mob around the building.

"They are currently trying to evacuate him from the scene, but hundreds of wananchi have blocked the way baying for his blood.

"We are calling upon the irate crowd to give way to our officers assisted by the County Fire department, for the suspect to be evacuated and get charged for his heinous crimes," DCI tweeted.

Margaret Muchemi

The suspect is believed to have been the ex-lover of a 34-year-old woman who was murdered at her house in Njiru.

The woman, one Margaret Muchemi, was tied to her bed and burned during an afternoon meeting with the man.

Margaret, who had been living with one child and two house helps is said to have dismissed her house helps seeking privacy with her ex-lover who had visited her home.