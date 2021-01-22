Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are in a pursuit of a man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Njiru, Kasarani.

In a report by DCI, the victim’s house helps said that she had given them time off because the ex-boyfriend had visited and he needed privacy as they sorted out their differences.

The house was later on seen burning and the woman’s body was found burnt as nothing was recovered from the house.

According to the sleuths, the victim’s body appeared to have been tied.

“Detectives are trailing a man believed to have murdered his ex-girlfriend within Nairobi's Njiru area yesterday, by torching her within her house and taking off. A report by the two house helps of the deceased narrated how their boss, upon receiving her visitor (the suspect) around 8am, had given them time off, saying that the ex-boyfriend wanted some privacy as they addressed their stalemate. Later on in the afternoon, the house was seen in flames, and even after efforts to put out the fire, nothing was salvaged, not even the deceased.

Her burnt body, whose hands appeared to have been tied before the house was set ablaze, was recovered at the scene. Detectives based in Kayole are working jointly with @DCI_Kenya Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) in the manhunt,” tweeted DCI.