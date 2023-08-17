The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kama Rambo! Driver escapes from accident as eyewitnesses watch helplessly [Video]

Denis Mwangi

In the video, the damaged vehicle lies on its side, its wheels helplessly in the air with smoke rising from the engine.

Driver escapes from accident along Waiyaki Way as eyewitnesses watch helplessly
Driver escapes from accident along Waiyaki Way as eyewitnesses watch helplessly

A video capturing a shocking accident on Waiyaki Way has ignited a debate from Kenyans on X (formerly Twitter).

The video, which shows a man emerging from an overturned saloon car after a collision, has raised questions about the response time of bystanders and emergency services during the incident.

In the video, the damaged vehicle lies on its side, its wheels helplessly in the air with smoke rising from the engine.

A section of Waiyaki Way where the accident happened
A section of Waiyaki Way where the accident happened A section of Waiyaki Way where the accident happened Pulse Live Kenya
A man is then seen crawling out of the wrecked car through a shattered window.

Despite the visible damage to the vehicle, the man seems unharmed.

The point of contention was the absence of immediate assistance from other motorists or passersby, despite the heavy traffic congestion on the road.

Many social media users were critical of the apparent lack of aid provided to the man in distress.

Others, however, said it was wrong to draw conclusions based on a 17-second clip.

READ: Interesting story of Nairobi's Kosovo, a plot with 66 churches

They argued that the video may not present the complete picture of the events leading up to the accident or the subsequent response efforts.

The accident caused a traffic snarl-up on the road as many Kenyans were heading to work.

Another video captured later showed a crowd gathered at the scene as well as police presence.

"Kenyans would rather have content to post on social media than rescue someone who clearly needs help. They must be the ones to show how/what happened," - Kerubo Hillary.

"The fact that no one is helping that guy shows how we have normalized stuff in this country," - Felix.

"Mnasema of no one is helping the guy out, as if hii video inaonyesha everything," - Lewis.

"Mlimua kumind your businesses kabisa? No one is rescuing that dude," JN Shine.

"Huyo ninja anatoka kwa gari like nothing happened, I hope he is safe," khuweyled

"No one is helping that man out of the car," - Bree Mo'ngina.

"Huyo mwingine Ametoka wapi ?" - Muchiri.

"Man coming out of the car like a superman," - Kaluluu.

"Yaani hakuna msee anasaidia huyo msee kutoka kwa gari," - Adam Maina.

ADVERTISEMENT

