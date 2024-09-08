Education CS announces next steps ahead of university students demos to oppose funding model

Student leaders had earlier on noted that they resorted to strike after attempts to reach out to the government to address their concerns failed to yield results with things moving fast and the government showing every intention to move ahead with the model despite the serious concerns that have been raised.

In a statement released on Sunday, September 08, Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba urged the university students to call off their planned Monday demonstrations.

Education CS confirms 2 committees to be established

ADVERTISEMENT

The CS noted that the ministry is setting up two committees that will engage the students and other stakeholders on the new controversial model and address all concerns in a consultative process.

"In order to allow room for this open consultative process, the university student leadership is requested to call off the demonstrations scheduled for 9th September, 2024. This will afford the student community the chance to contribute effectively to issues pertaining to their higher education, while also progressing with their studies without disruption," CS Ogamba stated.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Pulse Live Kenya

Reiterating that the Ministry of Education is keen on finding a favourable solution, the CS noted that all students and stakeholders will be engaged accordingly.

Issues to be looked into

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the two committees will be drawn from student leadership, experts and other relevant stakeholders with a clear timeline. Issues to be looked into include:

Review of the status of the implementation of the new funding model and make recommendations for improvement. Appraisal of the implementation of the new funding model Evaluation of the effectiveness of the new testing instrument to ensure categorisation of the students properly captures their socio-economic status Assessment of the efficacy of the appeals mechanism. Analysing the cost of programmes in universities Review the structure of student loans, their interest rates and the period of repayment.

Ruto awarded Honorary Doctorate, announces Sh60Million grant for Baraton University Pulse Live Kenya