The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

El-Nino: Sakaja reveals areas where Nairobi residents will be relocated next week

Charles Ouma

Governor Johnson Sakaja revealed that the exercise will commence on October 9 and appealed for cooperation by those who will be affected

Nairobi county governor Johnson Sakaja speaking at The Deliverance Church Langata on Sunday, October 01
Nairobi county governor Johnson Sakaja speaking at The Deliverance Church Langata on Sunday, October 01

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has confirmed that a section of Nairobi residents will be relocated starting October 09.

Recommended articles

The governor explained that the relocation is part of the government’s measures to mitigate impact and ensure safety of all ahead of the anticipated El Nino weather phenomenon.

The governor cited several areas, including Dandora, noting that residents will need to be evacuated and moved to higher grounds due to the heavy rains and flooding that will be witnessed.

“There are areas where we will need to move people. We are just waiting for the right time around October 9,” Sakaja explained during a Sunday Service at Deliverance Church International in Lang’ata, Nairobi County that was also attended by President William Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi county governor Johnson Sakaja with President William Ruto at The Deliverance Church Langata on Sunday, October 01
Nairobi county governor Johnson Sakaja with President William Ruto at The Deliverance Church Langata on Sunday, October 01 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that a detailed list of all affected areas will be published in due course with preparations in full gear to mitigate the impacts of El Nino rains.

Sakaja noted that his administration, in collaboration with the National Government’s Interior Ministry and other stake holders had completed mapping of hotspots.

Acknowledging that the relocations exercise is likely to face resistance, Sakaja appealed to those who will be affected to cooperate, noting that the exercise will be done in a humane manner and in their own interest.

“We want people to know that we are doing that for their interest,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of Kenyan youth have also been employed by the county government to unclog drainage systems.

Sakaja appealed to city residents to dispose garbage and litter appropriately to avoid blocking drainage system which will only make matter worse when the rains come pounding.

In an update on Wednesday, October 27, Nairobi Chief Officer for Disaster Management and Coordination, Bramwel Simiyu revealed that 436 areas had been mapped as potential flooding hotspots.

The areas include Kibra, Mathare, Njiru, Ruai and Mukuru among others.

File image of a flooded residential area
File image of a flooded residential area Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The government is expected to release the full list of the hotspot areas in the coming days with preparations in top gear.

The governor did not clarify if city residents who will be affected by the planned relocation will be provided with alternative settlement structures.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

El-Nino: Sakaja reveals areas where Nairobi residents will be relocated next week

El-Nino: Sakaja reveals areas where Nairobi residents will be relocated next week

First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Sh250, my beard & tomatoes are all I have - Yesu Wa Tongaren decries poverty

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner's bold declaration on Mau Forest gets Ruto's support

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner's bold declaration on Mau Forest gets Ruto's support

Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

Details of Ruto’s plan & projects to wrestle Nyanza from Raila in 4-day trip

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

How to check if your passport is ready for collection at Department of Immigration

Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

Dennis Itumbi hints at new TV tax being imposed by Ruto's government

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

Kenyans don’t trust the courts - the main factors behind this trend

Kenyans don’t trust the courts - the main factors behind this trend

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DP Rigathi Gachagua with Maina Muchangi

DP Gachagua stirs social media in reunion with friend for over 18 years

Eric Maigo's parents

What Eric Maigo told family before his death

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

Ruto's Maisha Namba and digital ID launch suffers setback

President William Ruto with his son-in-law Alexander Ezenagu at State House, Nairobi

Ruto's son-in-law lands 2 lucrative roles in Kenya