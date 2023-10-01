El-Nino: Sakaja reveals areas where Nairobi residents will be relocated next week

The governor explained that the relocation is part of the government’s measures to mitigate impact and ensure safety of all ahead of the anticipated El Nino weather phenomenon.

The governor cited several areas, including Dandora, noting that residents will need to be evacuated and moved to higher grounds due to the heavy rains and flooding that will be witnessed.

“There are areas where we will need to move people. We are just waiting for the right time around October 9,” Sakaja explained during a Sunday Service at Deliverance Church International in Lang’ata, Nairobi County that was also attended by President William Ruto.

He added that a detailed list of all affected areas will be published in due course with preparations in full gear to mitigate the impacts of El Nino rains.

Sakaja noted that his administration, in collaboration with the National Government’s Interior Ministry and other stake holders had completed mapping of hotspots.

Acknowledging that the relocations exercise is likely to face resistance, Sakaja appealed to those who will be affected to cooperate, noting that the exercise will be done in a humane manner and in their own interest.

“We want people to know that we are doing that for their interest,” he added.

Hundreds of Kenyan youth have also been employed by the county government to unclog drainage systems.

Sakaja appealed to city residents to dispose garbage and litter appropriately to avoid blocking drainage system which will only make matter worse when the rains come pounding.

In an update on Wednesday, October 27, Nairobi Chief Officer for Disaster Management and Coordination, Bramwel Simiyu revealed that 436 areas had been mapped as potential flooding hotspots.

The areas include Kibra, Mathare, Njiru, Ruai and Mukuru among others.

The government is expected to release the full list of the hotspot areas in the coming days with preparations in top gear.